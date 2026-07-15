Matt Damon Steps Out With Beautiful Daughter Isabella at ‘The Odyssey’ New York Premiere

Matt Damon looked every bit the proud husband and dad at the New York City premiere of his latest film, “The Odyssey.”

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old Oscar winner walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Luciana Barroso-Damon, 49, and their daughter, Isabella, 20. The family posed for photos together, looking effortlessly glamorous.

Damon and Luciana, who have been married for 21 years, share daughters Isabella, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. The actor also legally adopted Luciana’s daughter, Alexia, 27, from a previous marriage.

Matt Damon Enjoys ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere With Family

Getty Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso-Damon, and Isabella Damon

For the premiere, Damon looked sharp in a tailored blue suit paired with a polka-dot tie. Meanwhile, Isabella nearly towered over her dad in a chic black slip dress, which she styled with pointed-toe heels. Luciana, on the other hand, looked elegant in a silky white backless gown.



Also present at the premiere in New York are Damon’s co-stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.



While Damon’s other three daughters were absent from Tuesday’s premiere, all four of his girls traveled to England last week to support him at the London premiere of “The Odyssey.”

Getty Matt Damon attends “The Odyssey” premiere in London with his wife and daughters.

At the London premiere, Damon opened up about his daughter Alexia, praising her as she follows in his Hollywood footsteps.

“She’s done about 12 movies. [She’s] worked on the camera team all over the world,” he told E! News on July 6.

Damon also revealed that his other daughters also have plans to get into the industry.

“The other three might,” Damon added. “I have one who’s at NYU now, who’s a fantastic writer, so I could see her following me into screenwriting. And we have two still in high school, so we’ll see.”

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Damon opened up about the “new phase of life” as his daughters grow older and the empty-nest years approach.

“Having two older kids who are out of the nest and knowing how fast these final years go, we’re trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can,” the actor told the outlet.

Getty Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso

Damon met Luciana when she was a single mother working at a Miami bar in 2023.

“I was working as a bartender in South Beach, and he was shooting a movie there and the crew ended up in the bar one Saturday night,” she told Vogue in 2018. “Matt’s story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I’m like, ‘Yeah it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!'”

Luciana revealed that Damon was recognized by fans at the time, so he hid behind her bar.

“He says, ‘Oh, I saw you, and I really wanted to talk to you,'” she continued. “So I put him to work with me! I said, ‘You know, if you’re going to be back here, you can’t just be standing there!’ He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him. It turned into a really fun night, and then 15 years later, here we are!”