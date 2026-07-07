Matt Damon’s Rarely Seen Daughters Join Him at ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere (Photos)

Matt Damon turned the London premiere of “The Odyssey” into a rare family night out. The Oscar winner, 55, posed beneath the film’s towering gold letters with wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters, a rare group appearance for one of Hollywood’s most private families.

Matt Damon’s Daughters Steal Attention at ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere

Getty Luciana Damon (2-L), Matt Damon (C-L) and guests attend ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere

The rare family outing quickly won over fans and famous friends.

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Sharon Stone reacted under photos with a simple but glowing “Gorgeous,” while one fan echoed the mood in the comments, writing, “What a beautiful family .”

Getty Luciana Damon and Matt Damon

The moment gave Damon another reason to celebrate as “The Odyssey” reached its London premiere. The Christopher Nolan epic was filmed over 91 days across six countries before arriving on the red carpet, where the Barroso-Damon family turned the night into a sweet show of support.

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Damon and Barroso met in 2003 and have worked to keep their family life mostly private.

Barroso was already mom to daughter Alexia Barroso, now 26, when their relationship began. She and Damon later welcomed three daughters together: Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Why ‘The Odyssey’ Shoot Tested Matt Damon as a Dad

Behind the family photos, Damon has been reflecting on how quickly life at home is changing.

In an interview with GQ, the “Good Will Hunting” star said filming “The Odyssey” made him think about the importance of being present, especially as his daughters grow older and move into new stages of their lives.

“I think about it a lot, especially as my kids are getting older: really trying to be here now,” he said.

“And it’s hard for me to do that. And I think maybe that has to do with my own nature. It also has to do with this career where you’re always trying to figure out what’s ahead because it’s such an uncertain business and a pretty ruthless one.”

“Those kinds of things have conspired to, I think, maybe take me out of where I am, more than I’d like,” he added.

For Damon, the moment appears to be about more than balancing work and family. It is about slowing down long enough to notice the years while he is still living them.

“My youngest is a freshman, and I’ve been through this a few times and I know how quickly these years go,” Damon shared with GQ. The theme has followed him for years; reading the “Interstellar” script overseas once left him shaken.

“I was so emotional reading this script because I had little kids,” he recalled. “I was overseas, away from them for two weeks, but I was still away from them. And that script is about losing the entire childhood of your kid.”

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Marvel at the Clock Together

Getty Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Even his oldest friendship circles the same subject. Damon told People in August 2024 that he and “The Odyssey” costar Ben Affleck, 53, a dad of three with ex Jennifer Garner, rarely trade tips.

“I don’t think we swap a lot of fatherly advice. I mean, we do talk about it, but it’s more in the sense of just marveling at how quickly it’s passing,” he said. “It’s like suddenly your kid’s going to college, and it’s at a blistering pace.”