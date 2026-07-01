Inside the Gorgeous Renovated Guest House of Jeff Goldblum’s West Hollywood Home

A number of recent social media posts have given a wonderful look inside the gorgeous guest house at the West Hollywood home of actor Jeff Goldblum and his dancer wife Emilie.

The couple have recently renovated the property, with architect Barbara Bestor and design firm Zeb and Crunk handed the responsibility of giving it what was apparently a much-needed update.

Social media posts by interior design and landscaping magazine “Architectural Digest,” as well as professional photographer Douglas Friedman, provided the incredible insights into the property.

‘Architectural Digest’ Describe the Goldblum’s Guest House as a ‘Playful Retreat’

In the first post on the official Instagram account of “Architectural Digest,” the publication shared a video with their 11.1 million followers.

In the 69-second clip, Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie specifically discuss the seating in their newly renovated property.

It stars with Jeff sitting in a chair and expressing his comfort in it with a telling “Ahhhhhh!”

The caption on the post begins, “How many Goldblums does your favorite chair get? 🪑”

It continues, “@jeffgoldblum and his wife, @emiliegoldblum, put the seating in their LA guest house to the ultimate test—and only a select few earn a perfect 10 Goldblums.”

The caption goes on, “With the help of #AD100 architect @barbarabestor and design firm @zebandcrunk, the couple reimagined an old pool house into a playful retreat for impromptu performances, naps, Zooms, workouts, and, apparently, very serious chair evaluations.”

It concludes, “New Open Door, now live at the link in bio.”

Following the caption, various people involved in the renovation are suitably tagged.

The Next Post Says the Property Now Radiates ‘The Same Magnetism’ as the Goldblums

The next post about the Goldblum’s renovated guest house, also by “Architectural Digest,” features four photographs of the property, post-renovation.

In the first image, Emilie Goldblum hangs from a swing outside the property. In the second, we get a view from outside the property, which includes the building itself, the outdoor seating, and part of the swimming pool. The next image shows part of the interior of the property, including a patterned L-shaped sofa and a small coffee table with flowers on it. The final image is of a small bathroom, with a toilet, shower, and gorgeous checked tiling.

The caption on this post begins, “Actor @jeffgoldblum and his wife, aerialist and dancer @emiliegoldblum, are playful and eccentric by nature. So the now renovated guest house of their West Hollywood home needed to radiate the same magnetism.”

It concludes by tagging many of the same people involved in the renovation from the previous post.

More Stunning Photographs of the Property

A professional Hollywood-based photographer also made a post about the Goldblum’s guest house renovation.

Douglas Friedman shared eight images of the property with his 207,000 followers.

His caption on the post is the same as the previous one on “Architectural Digest’s” post. Some of the photographs overlap with that one, too, but there are a couple of fresh insights.

For example, in one image, Jeff Goldblum is seen using a hosepipe to fill the property’s lovely pool. In another, a picture of one of the property’s minimalist blue en suite bedrooms is seen. Another picture shows Jeff playing a grand piano in the property while Emilie kneels atop it. The next picture shows another bedroom in the property. The final two pictures show the property’s deliciously pink and black gym and another shot of the exterior and pool.

Instagram Users Loved the Pictures

The comments section of all three posts are teeming with people who love the Goldblum’s guest house renovation.

One Instagram user wrote, “This poolhouse transformation is absolutely inspired 🎭.”

Another user said, “looks sooo good !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Someone else commented, “New and excellent work 👏.”

“Love this DF ❤️,” said a friend of photographer Douglas Friedman’s.

One cheeky individual asked, “When can I come over?”

Finally, another bold person proclaimed, “Perfect! I’m ready for my invite 😍”

Congratulations to Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie on their fabulous guest house renovation. It looks absolutely spectacular.