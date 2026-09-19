Ringo Starr Gives Insight Into His Relationship with Paul McCartney as He Reflects on the Beatles

Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney are the last remaining members of the Beatles, following the deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison. Recently, in a new interview, the drummer opened up about the group, saying he believes they would have made new music together. Plus, the 86-year-old shares an update on his friendship with McCartney.

Ringo Starr Remains Pals With Paul McCartney

Getty Paul McCartney (R) and Ringo Starr

Starr was interviewed by Page Six in September 2026. During the interview, the outlet asked the Beatles drummer for an update on his friendship with McCartney. He said they still talk fairly often and that they remain “pals.”

He said they speak “a couple of times a month…If he’s in England, we go to visit England, mainly to visit family, (if) we know, we’ll have dinner or we’ll go around and hang, so yeah, a couple of times a month.”

From there, Starr noted that the two have collaborated over the years, with him appearing on McCartney’s last music release. He added, “We’re still pals.”

The Music Icon Says the Beatles Would Have Reunited

Getty John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr arrive back at London Airport after their Australian tour on July 2, 1964.

Elsewhere in the Page Six interview, Starr spoke about the legacy of The Beatles, including that he believes the group would have had a reunion if Lennon and Harrison had not passed away.

According to him, “I do think we possibly would have got together sometime from, you know, John leaving us to now, if we were all still around, you know. And George, you know, I miss George.” For context, Lennon passed away in 1980 in New York City after being shot by a fan. Harrison passed away of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.

When asked what he missed most about the group, Starr said, “the friendship, the togetherness, the support of each other. I’m an only child. I had three brothers. And you know, brothers up rows and you know little get-togethers, and then little get-aparts.”

He continued, “And for me, it was great. And musically it was dynamite, which it still is out there. You know, the chance to play that. Right. And you know, it’s all happened in eight years.”

The ‘Photograph’ Singer Also Discussed the Upcoming Movies About the Beatles

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Page Six also asked Starr about the upcoming four-part movie series about the lives of the Beatles members. Notably, each member will have a movie focused on his life, with Sam Mendes directing. Notably, Barry Keoghan will portray Starr.

Regarding the project, he said, “I think it’s amazing, actually. The difficulty was he’s putting this story with that story. And Paul and I have to both let go of that. It’s not a documentary… It’s a story of four stories. You know, one on each of us, but, you know, of course we will get in together sometimes. So, we just said, ‘Okay, it’s a movie.’”

Previously, in March 2025, Starr spoke to PEOPLE about the movies, saying they will probably show up in each other’s movies. According to him, “My life as a lad, John’s life, Paul’s life, George’s life, I mean, it must interact in some way. There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there. So I’m excited to see what he does with it.”