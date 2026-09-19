John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Join ‘Full House’ Co-Stars for Nostalgic First

Three decades after the 90s hit, “Full House” ended, the cast is still experiencing firsts together. Soap alums Lori Loughlin and John Stamos are joining some of their beloved co-stars to make memories and have fun with fans in a nostalgic first for them.

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos to Experience First With ‘Full House’ Co-Stars

In October, Stamos and Loughlin will attend their first-ever 90s Con along with some of their beloved friends and “Full House” family. They will reunite with Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber for the event.

“HAVE MERCY!!!! This 90s Con house just got Full-er! 🏠 90s Con is thrilled to welcome AND welcome back the cast of Full House! For the first time at our show, John Stamos & Lori Loughlin will be joining us! And returning favorites Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, & Andrea Barber will be with us once again!” read the caption on the Instagram post sharing the exciting news.

The “General Hospital” and “The Edge of Night” alums will be on hand with the rest of their co-stars for a Q&A panel to sign photos, take selfies, and more. 90s Con takes place from October 16-18 in Hartford, Connecticut.

“Full House” has been a major part of the annual event since it began. Coulier, Sweeting, Barber, and Bure have been staples at the event since the convention began in 2022. They have even been joined by stars from the Netflix spin-off “Fuller House.”

90s Con celebrates all things from the 90s, bringing together famous faces from music, movies, and TV from that time to entertain fans.

News of the upcoming “Full House” reunion comes as it was revealed that Sweetin has a series with John Brotherton and Marla Sokoloff dropping soon.

It also comes as Loughlin returns to Hallmark’s infamous Garage Sale Mysteries franchise. Loughlin reprises her role as Jennifer Shannon in “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage.” The movie premieres on Saturday, September 19, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin’s Extremely Close Friendship

There’s no question that the entire “Full House” cast is family. They are also very close. However, Loughlin and Stamos have a bond like no other after playing husband and wife on the series and spin-off “Fuller House.”

Stamos and Loughlin knew each other even before the hit sitcom back in the 80s, when they were each on ABC soaps. Decades later, their bond is closer than ever, and it remains a friendship they both hold dear to their heart.

During the 2019 College Admissions scandal and Loughlin’s time in jail, Stamos stood by his friend. The actor has also been there for Loughlin amid her split from her ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli. In fact, Stamos had some choice words about Giannulli when he appeared on the Good Guys podcast with his friend Josh Peck and Ben Soffer.

Stamos opened up about his friendship with Loughlin in his 2023 memoir “If You Would Have Told Me.”

“Lori Loughlin continues to be a cherished friend to this day. We’ve weathered storms together and stood by each other’s sides despite life’s hurdles. We’ve seen each other at our worst,” was just part of what he wrote about his belvoed friend.