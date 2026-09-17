Jodie Sweetin Reunites With ‘Full House’ Stars for New Series

90s darling Jodie Sweetin has reunited with a couple of her “Full House” co-stars for a new series. Sweetin is teaming up with her longtime friend Marla Sokoloff, who played Gia on “Full House” and Netflix spin-off “Fuller House,” for the new show, and they aren’t the only ones involved. Their “Fuller House” co-star and Hallmark hunk, John Brotherton, is also in the series, which looks so good.

First Look at Jodie Sweetin On-Screen Reunion With ‘Full House’ Co-Stars

In May, Sweetin, Brotherton, and Sokoloff revealed they were working together again on social media. They even shared some behind-the-scenes photos and fun moments from the project.

While it was believed they were working on a new movie, that’s not the case. The three friends are starring in the new series “Finding Hope” on the vertTV app, which specializes in short-form microseries. Sokoloff didn’t just star in the series; she also directed it.

The trailer for “Finding Hope” was dropped on social media. Sweetin’s character returns home after her father, played by “Home Improvement” star Richard Karn, has a stroke. She takes over the local clinic to help prevent it from being shut down.

Brotherton plays a cop in the series with a connection to Sweetin’s character, while Sokoloff seems to be involved with Brotherton’s character.

“I’m just trying to save my family,” Sweetin’s character declares in the trailer, and Brotherton’s character asks, “Whose going to save you?”

It’s a very sweet, drama-filled, and emotional trailer for sure. “Finding Hope is almost here! A brand-new vertTV original series, directed by Marla Sokoloff and starring Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton, Richard Karn, and Marla Sokoloff, arrives September 22! Watch exclusively on the vertTV app! #microdrama #verticaltv #smalltown #romance #originalseries,” read the caption on the Instagram post.

Brotherton hoped into the comments to write, “LFGooooo!! (*F as in Fuller of course 😜).” Sokoloff expressed, “Can’t wait!!!” They also got support from their former co-star Lori Loughlin, who gushed, “This is amazing!!!!👏👏 I’m so happy for you guys ❤️❤️🙌.”

Jodi Sweetin Is Booked and Busy

News of “Finding Hope” comes as Sweetin reunited with some famous stars from the ‘90s in a new HGTV series. “Totally ’90s House” follows two teams of former child stars from the 90s as they renovate a house stuck in the 1990s. They are forced to channel their inner home designer instead of their acting chops.

Sweetin is on a team with her good friend and “7th Heaven” star Beverley Mitchell and “Beverly Hills: 90210” star Brian Austin Green. They are competing against “The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam as well as “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence and his brother, “Blossom” star Joey Lawrence. The latter is only filling in temporarily for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart, who left briefly to work on a project.

The stars are raising money for charity. Only two episodes of the HGTV show remain, with the finale airing on Wednesday, September 30.

It turns out having two TV shows out at the same time isn’t enough for Sweetin. She will also appear in Season 2 of “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire,” which premieres on October 6 and streams the next day on Disney+.