Bruce Springsteen’s Actress Sister Spotted in Rare Public Outing: See Her Now at 64

Bruce Springsteen is beloved as a singer-songwriter, but he is also a brother to two younger sisters, Virginia and Pamela, who he has spoken about fondly. On Thursday, September 17, the Daily Mail published rare photos of Pamela Springsteen, decades after she retired from Hollywood.

Bruce Springsteen’s Actress Sister Spotted in Rare Public Outing

Pamela is an actress best known for her roles in the horror films “Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers” in 1988, and “Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland” in 1989.

Pamela was photographed in Los Angeles, and photos obtained by the Daily Mail show her walking through a car park. She is wearing white jeans, a gray T-shirt with a peace logo, and a light gray hoodie. She completed her look with brown sandals and a brown crossbody bag, and she wore her hair loose for a casual and relaxed finish.

Pamela dated Hollywood icon Sean Penn. The actor reflected on how her brother Bruce’s music from his 1982 album Nebraska inspired him to write a script. In an appearance on the Soundtracking UK podcast, Penn told how he felt compelled to call Bruce. “One night, after several Heinekens and listening to [Nebraska], I said [to Pam], ‘I got to talk to your brother.’ [At the time] I think I had one movie that had come out [Taps]. And ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ was going to come out,” Penn said, Parade reports.

Penn continued, “He had no idea who he was talking to. This kid that’s dating his little sister, drunk on Heineken and waking him up at New Jersey at 3:30 in the morning asking, ‘Can I make a movie of that song [Highway Patrolman]?’ Eight years later, I just went ahead and wrote it. And I called up Bruce and said, ‘Remember that guy, me, that was dating your sister?’ and I asked, ‘Would you read the script?’ And he read it and said, ‘Go for it.’”

Penn’s directorial debut was inspired by Bruce’s “Highway Patrolman.” He released the film “The Indian Runner” in 1991.

Bruce Springsteen’s Bond With His Sisters

Pamela is a photographer and has worked closely with her brother, following him on tour and taking his photos. She also photographed the cover of his 1992 album Lucky Town. Pamela continues to show the “Born to Run” singer her support by sharing tour dates and posters on social media, encouraging fans to go and see Bruce in concert.

Bruce also shares a close bond with his other sister, Virginia. In December 2025, he reflected on what his sister Virginia thought when watching his biopic, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.” “My sister, who’s a year younger than me, she held my hand during the whole screening,” he said, People reports. “The first thing she said to me when the credits came up was: ‘Isn’t it wonderful we have this representation of our family and our family life and our family struggles on film?’ It really is.’”