Sharon Stone Vulnerably Shares How Iconic Role in ‘Basic Instinct’ Has Shaped How People View Her

Sharon Stone is one of the most celebrated actresses of her time and she is remembered for her roles in “Casino,” “Total Recall,” and “Sliver.” However, her most iconic performance is arguably her role as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 thriller, “Basic Instinct,” alongside Michael Douglas. While she delivered an incredible performance, the role has followed Stone throughout her career and impacted how people view her.

Sharon Stone Reveals How ‘Basic Instinct’ Impacted Her

Getty Sharon Stone at the “Basic Instinct 2” premiere in 2006

In an interview with Variety, published on Thursday, September 17, Stone made a vulnerable admission about how people viewed her after the film. “What they would do is they would show the film to the press and then bring them in to interview me. They were terrified, and they would sit down opposite me and panic,” she recalled. “That hasn’t changed; people are still terrified of me in one way or another. I think that the basic construct of a woman declaring herself as separate and indomitable was, and remains, a terrifying construct.”

How people view Stone after portraying the character has changed how they interact with her, and Variety asked her how she felt when people say they are “afraid” of her. She replied with a powerful statement: “I’m starting to learn that there are just places and things I can’t do by myself; I need an icebreaker. I also really understand how I need to say, ‘Hi, I’m Sharon. What’s your name?’ But it’s not me, right? It’s very hard for people to understand that I’m a fragile, physically little, delicate, shy, private, loner, gentle, very empathetic artist. Not at all like that character, nothing to do with that character.”

In her interview, Stone also revealed that acting wasn’t her first love. Instead, she wanted to direct. She said being a woman prevented her from having jobs “or be paid fairly for them or be considered to have an intelligent point of view.”

Fans Show Support for Sharon Stone

A video from this part of the interview was shared on Instagram, giving fans a chance to react. Many have taken to the comment section to praise Stone, not only for her brilliant acting but also her resilient character.

“Hope you know in your BONES, we knew you were ACTING,” a comment reads. “Your life has been an example of all the qualities you use to describe yourself here. We love and admire your work, your ethics and your remarkable, tender and generous self. May you always be protected from harm, may you be fierce. May you be delicate, may you be honored.”

Getty Sharon Stone at the Italian premiere of “Basic Instinct II: Risk Addiction” in Rome, Italy in 2006.

Another fan shared their thoughts, showing support for Stone. “While strange, it also means that you played the role magnificently,” they wrote.

Other reactions include, “I see you Sharon Stone. my mom always said on the bright side: You played the hell out of that role… That people believe that’s who you are,” and “What a woman! Powerful, clever and everything else she says in this video.”