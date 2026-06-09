Bruce Springsteen’s Wife Patti Scialfa Posts a Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo on Instagram to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary by sharing a never-before-seen, intimate wedding photo.

Scialfa took to Instagram to post one image from the day after the couple tied the knot. The couple has kept any photographs from the intimate at-home wedding ceremony under wraps until now.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Celebrate a Milestone Anniversary

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Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa were married on June 8, 1991 in their Los Angeles home.

Scialfa shared one intimate image taken the morning after their nuptials. The photo showed Scialfa’s dress and Springsteen’s suit, draped over their bed.

Next to the bed was an ottoman and a table with a vase full of pink roses. Additionally, a pair of boots is seen on the floor.

She wrote, “1991. Morning after our wedding. My dress, Bruce’s suit, a mandolin, and snakes curving up his boots. That says it all.”

Although fans loved the intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the morning after the couple’s wedding ceremony, they would love to see even more snapshots from the actual day. They stated so in the comments section of Scialfa’s post.

“Oh! Patti! This is a beautiful moment captured in time. Thank you for sharing your love and life with us,” wrote one fan.

“But we haven’t seen your wedding photos yet. Please upload them! Happy 35th anniversary to Mr. Springsteen and Mrs. Springsteen,” declared a second follower.

A third Instagram user added, “Wow!! This is an amazing photo to share with us! It makes me feel special seeing this!”

The couple is parents to son Evan, daughter Jessica, and son Sam.

How Did Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Meet?

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Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa initially met in the early 1980s at the infamous Stone Pony nightclub in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Both were single at the time.

They began touring together in 1984 during Springsteen’s “Born in the USA Tour.” By 1988, Springsteen had married and was divorcing his first wife, Julianne Phillips, and his relationship with Scialfa turned serious.

In 2025, Springsteen said of his wife in an interview with TIME Magazine, “I knew she saw me for who I really was. A complicated, messy person. I didn’t have to pretend. I was broken. She was broken in her own way, and we were each other’s personal projects.”

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Per Billboard, Scialfa revealed in the documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” that she was diagnosed in 2018 with multiple myeloma. Therefore, she no longer tours regularly with her husband.

She explained, “This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go. Every once in a while, I come to a show or two, and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m okay with that.”

Bruce Springsteen has recently wrapped up his “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour” with The E Street Band. Scialfa did not join him.