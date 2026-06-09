Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was Set to Join Madonna and Britney Spears’ Famous VMAs Performance

More than two decades after one of the most talked-about moments in MTV Video Music Awards history, Jennifer Lopez is revealing that she was originally supposed to be part of it.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lopez shared new details about the famous 2003 VMAs opening performance featuring Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera. While the performance ultimately became a defining pop culture moment, Lopez revealed she had once been slated to join the lineup.

“We rehearsed and everything. I went to Madonna’s house,” Lopez told host Andy Cohen.

The revelation surprised many fans, as Lopez had never publicly discussed her involvement in the performance in such detail before. The performance remains one of the most memorable moments in VMAs history and helped cement Madonna, Spears, and Aguilera’s place in pop culture lore.

Jennifer Lopez Says Plans Changed at the Last Minute

According to Lopez, she was attached to the performance while also working on the 2004 film “Shall We Dance?” The timing ultimately created a conflict that prevented her from participating.

“I was working on a movie, ‘Shall We Dance,’ at the same time, and they just wouldn’t let me out of the movie,” Lopez explained.

She added that preparations had already begun and that she had spent time with Madonna and Spears discussing the performance.

“I went to Madonna’s house! It was me, her and Britney. She was playing her guitar, and we were singing,” Lopez recalled.

The singer and actress also shed light on a little-known detail about the performance’s original concept. When Cohen asked whether the famous onstage kiss was already part of the plan, Lopez revealed that Madonna had discussed it beforehand.

“No, but [Madonna] said that’s what she wanted to do. It was a thing, like, ‘We’re going to get married. I’m going to be the groom, you guys are going to sing,'” Lopez said.

She added that she had originally been assigned a different role in the performance.

“I was the one who was going to come out first and sing ‘Like a Virgin.’ I can’t even really remember what it was, but it was something like that.”

The Performance Still Stands as a Pop Culture Landmark

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Although Lopez never made it to the VMAs stage that night, the performance remains one of the most widely discussed moments in awards show history.

Madonna famously opened the show alongside Spears and Aguilera, with the trio performing “Like a Virgin” before Madonna joined them for a kiss that instantly became front-page news around the world. The performance has been revisited countless times in the years since and continues to be referenced whenever memorable VMA moments are discussed.

Lopez’s comments offer fans a fascinating glimpse into what might have been. Had schedules aligned differently, she could have been standing alongside Madonna and Spears during one of the most recognizable performances of the 2000s.

Instead, the moment became part of pop culture history without her. More than 20 years later, however, Lopez’s behind-the-scenes recollection is giving fans a new perspective on how close she came to being part of it.