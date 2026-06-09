Adam Levine Is Back: New Music, New Look, and Another Season of The Voice

Following the release of their 2025 album Love Is Like, Maroon 5 is already back with some new music. The band recently unveiled a brand-new single, Heroine, which has not yet been tied to an upcoming album.

The new music arrives just ahead of the group’s international tour. It is set to begin June 25 through November 12 and will take them across Latin America and Europe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Sam Farrar, Adam Levine, Matt Flynn, and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA)

Adam Levine Debuts New Look

Frontman Adam Levine recently showed off a new appearance while attending the Breakthrough Prize Awards in Santa Monica, California. He arrived in style, along with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. Known in recent years for rocking a beard, Levine was clean-shaven. The singer opted for a light blue button-down shirt, while Prinsloo stunned in a brown dress.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Adam Levine attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing,” Levine previously told People Magazine. “I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful.”

Adam Levine to Return as Head Coach on The Voice

Levine also confirmed to People that he will return as a coach for Season 30 of The Voice. The news comes following a recent victory with his contestant Alexia Jayy. The upcoming season will see Levine’s 19th appearance as a coach on the competition series.

In addition to his latest win, Levine previously coached three other champions. The winners include Javier Colon in Season 1, Tessanne Chin in Season 5, and Jordan Smith in Season 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Adam Levine performs onstage during the Clarins Celebrates Extra-Firming Energy with The Night Of Extra at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Clarins)

With new music on the way, an international tour set, and a return to The Voice up ahead, Adam Levine shows no signs of slowing down. As fans enjoy the band’s latest single Heroine, Levine appears ready for his next chapter.

[Verse 1]

Nothin’ makes a room feel emptier

Than wishin’ you were in there

Nothin’ makes a heart feel heavier

Than pieces of it missing

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve been in the cold, forty-two below

Fuckin’ miserable

I need you right now

Hangin’ on the edge, fingertips are red

I’m about to fall

[Chorus]

Baby, baby

You could save me

You could be my heroine

Baby, baby

You could save me

You could be my heroine

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh, where’d you go, where’d you go, baby?

Oh-oh, need to know, need to know now

Oh-oh, where’d you go, where’d you go, baby?

You could be my heroine

[Verse 2]

And nothin’ makes the sky look prettier (Prettier)

Than flying through it with ya.

Tryna get to regulate your temperature

Do you miss me when I miss ya?

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve been in the cold, forty-two below

miserable

I need you right now (Right now)

Hangin’ on the edge, fingertips are red

I’m about to fall

[Chorus]

Baby, baby (Ooh)

You could save me

You could be my heroine. (could be my)

Baby, baby (You could)

You could save me (You could)

You could be my heroine.

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh, where’d you go, where’d you go, baby? (Where’d you go?)

Oh-oh, need to know, need to know now

Oh-oh, where’d you go, where’d you go, baby?

You could be my heroine

[Outro]

You could be, you could be my

You could be my medicine.(Oh-oh)

You could be, you could be my

You could be my everythin’ (Hey, yeah; Ooh)

You could be, you could be my

You could be my medicine. (Ooh; Oh-oh)

On my knees, you know I’ll leave (Ooh)