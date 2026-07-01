Jodie Sweetin Reveals She ‘Lost All of My Money’ After ‘Full House’ Fame & Worked a ‘Normal’ Job for Years

After starring as Stephanie Tanner on the iconic 90s sitcom “Full House,” actress Jodie Sweetin wound up working a regular job and barely scraping by as a single mom.

On June 30, 2026, the Hallmark Channel star opened up during Part Two of her appearance on the “Taboo’s Comics & Kicks” podcast, revealing how different her life looked just a decade ago, before Netflix’s “Fuller House” reboot gave her a second chance at stardom.

Jodie Sweetin Raised Her Kids on a Salary of $2,200 a Month

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Sweetin, now 44, was a child star on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. She’s been vocal about how, as a teen and in her 20s, she spiraled into a vicious cycle of addiction — finally getting sober after two stints in rehab, per People.

With no money left as she went through a divorce, Sweetin told podcast host Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas that she had to find another way to make ends meet as she raised her girls — Zoie Herpin, 18, and Bea Sweetin Coyle, 16. So Sweetin got a “normal job” at a treatment facility, where she said patients often recognized her as “the girl from ‘Full House.'”

“People would be like, ‘What are you doing here?'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Working and paying my bills,’ you know … I don’t care. I’m just here to be a functioning human.”

Getty “Full House” co-stars John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier arrive to “Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” in August 2008.

Sweetin continued, “When I worked in a quote-unquote ‘normal job,’ and I had lost all my money and, you know, my parents were paying half my one-bedroom rent and I was driving an old piece of (expletive) car that my ex-husband’s family had given me, I was [living a]very normal life.”

“I was making, you know, $2,200 a month trying to pay for everything with two kids,” Sweetin revealed, noting that those years taught her valuable lessons.

“I learned in those situations, over that amount of time, that it didn’t matter what I had or what I was doing,” she noted. “If I could just genuinely enjoy wherever it was that I was, I’d be fine,” she said.

When & How Jodie Sweetin Found Her Way Back to the Limelight

Hallmark Jodie Sweetin in Hallmark’s “The Jane Mysteries”

After appearing in a whopping 193 episodes of “Full House,” per IMDb, Sweetin’s star quickly faded as addiction took over. She made a couple of cameos on sitcoms and landed a few small parts over the next two decades.

Netflix’s successful “Fuller House” series reboot with most of the original cast debuted in November 2016 and gave Sweetin a new opportunity for income and exposure. She competed on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” that year (placing sixth) and then landed her first Hallmark movie, “Finding Santa,” which premiered in late 2017, and went on to star in 10 movies through 2024.

It’s unclear if Hallmark has plans for future movies with Sweetin, but she starred in a much darker Lifetime movie titled “Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life” in 2025.

She also co-hosts a “Full House” re-watch podcast and hosts a popular monthly comedy show and pageant in Los Angeles called “Smoke Show With Jodie Sweetin,” with the next one scheduled for July 9.