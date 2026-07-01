Hallmark Announces Search For America’s Merriest Christmas Towns

Hallmark is all about love stories, in quaint and beautiful settings. The company has now announced its national search for the country’s Merriest Christmas Towns. The contest invites communities across the country to enter. In the entry, they will reveal why they deserve to be listed as one of America’s Merriest Christmas Towns.

The company has just launched Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest. The winner of the contest will receive the opportunity to feature in a Hallmark original movie. As part of this, the contest seeks out towns that can best bring that Hallmark Christmas magic to life.

The contest runs July 1 through August 10, and will see towns across the US enter for a chance to be one of 25 official Hallmark Christmas Towns. One town that enters the contest will win the grand prize and will be featured in a Hallmark original movie.

But that’s not all, the contest is also part of Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday celebration, offering a month-long tribute to fans and communities alike. It is their holiday spirit, warmth and connection that have helped the feel-good network to become a much-loved destination for joy and comfort all year around.

Searching for Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns

Each year, social media reveals stunning images of quaint, snow-covered towns, full of festive holiday decor. Stories speak of acts of kindness that could come straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Pretty streets and decorated storefronts have often inspired people to dub these beautiful places “Hallmark towns.” Now, Hallmark is offering the opportunity to make the title official.

Hallmark fans are invited from July 1 through August 10, 2026, to nominate towns they believe feature the feel-good network’s signature blend. They will be imbued with community spirit, warmth, holiday tradition, warmth and goodwill.

The contest will feature 25 towns recognized from the nominations as “Official Hallmark Christmas Towns.” Each town will then receive an official seal and promotion to help them celebrate the designation. Meanwhile, one lucky town will win the grand prize – the opportunity to feature in a Hallmark original movie. Details of the contest are available on Hallmark’s official website.

Hallmark Media thanks its fanbase

“Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest is our way of saying thank you to the most passionate fanbase in television while celebrating the towns and communities that embody our core values of comfort, joy, and connection, especially during the Christmas season,” said Darren Abbott, Hallmark Media president.

Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns contest forms part of a tribute to fans whose loyalty, enthusiasm and traditions have made the network a lasting part of their homes and holidays. Besides the contest, fans can enjoy fan experiences and events and special programming to the communities that have always defined the warm Hallmark spirit.

Countdown to Christmas 2026

Naturally, besides the contest, fans can also enjoy Hallmark’s classic Christmas in July programming, leading up to the popular Countdown to Christmas, which has become a much-loved holiday tradition for all its viewers.

Besides the network’s holiday slate, Hallmark also offers a 24-hour cable television network, including movies and prime-time scripted series. It also features some of television’s classic comedies and series, including Reba, Gilmore Girls and The Golden Girls.