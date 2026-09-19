Beloved ‘Doc Martin,’ ‘Coronation Street’ Star Has Passed Away at 84

A treasured actress of British stage and screen has taken her final bow.

Stephanie Cole, whose extensive list of credits on U.K. television included hit medical drama “Doc Martin” and long-running soap opera “Coronation Street,” has passed away at 84 years old.

‘Great Sadness’

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As Deadline reported, news of Cole’s passing was delivered by her longtime agent, John Grant.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Cole, OBE. She passed away this morning at the age of 84. Stephanie had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years,” Grant said in a statement.

“Stephanie was an extraordinary talent whose long and distinguished career included many iconic performances in theatre and television,” he added. “She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama. She will also be remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities. During this incredibly difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy.”

A Storied Career in Stage and Screen

Cole was born in Solihull in 1941, and trained at the renowned Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

She made her stage debut in Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” and enjoyed an extensive career in British theater. Among the many productions in which she starred were “Noises Off,” “A Passionate Woman,” “The Mousetrap” and Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

She began booking film and television roles in the 1960s and 1970s, but it wasn’t until her performance in BBC’s 1980 drama “Tenko” that she really gained attention.

That was the big break that led her to wildly popular British sitcom “Open All Hours,” in the recurring role of persistent shop customer Mrs. Featherstone, between 1982 and 1985. She reprised the role when the series was revived in 2013.

‘Doc Martin’ and ‘Coronation Street’

She also famously played Joan Norton, a.k.a. Aunt Joan, in hit dramedy “Doc Martin.” As the wise aunt of the title character, grumpy physician Dr. Martin Ellingham (played by Martin Clunes), Cole remained with the show from 2004-2009; the character eventually passed away, memorably memorialized in an episode focused on Aunt Joan’s funeral.

Between 2009 and 2011, Cole played Sylvia Goodwin on “Coronation Street” in nearly 160 episodes of the beloved U.K. soap.

More recently, Cole appeared in “The Cleaner” and “Gentleman Jack.”

Later-in-Life Success

In a 2016 interview with The Spectrum, Cole — then 75 — was busier than she’d ever been in her life.

“I’m in two popular series (‘Man Down’ and ‘Still Open all Hours’) and do one in the spring and the other in autumn,” she said. “That gives me time to fit a play in between.”

While her success came somewhat later in life, she recalled a period when acting jobs had grown so few and far between she considered packing it in.

“I had spent 12 years in theaters and radio around the country and felt I wasn’t getting anywhere. I just thought I was probably no good at it and tried other jobs such as book binding,” she shared

“Then one day I was invited to teach at the Old Vic School and after a year began getting offers for roles in more plays and small parts on the telly. That began what I call the second half of my career,” she added.





