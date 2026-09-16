‘Coronation St,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ Star Joanne Froggatt Shares Fears for Daughter

Joanne Froggatt has opened up about motherhood in a rare conversation about her one-year-old daughter. The “Downton Abbey” star welcomed her daughter in September 2024 with boyfriend Mark Turner. She has generally kept her family life away from the spotlight. Gigi Hadid also recently shared an update on her rarely-seen daughter.

Joanne Froggatt Reveals Her Biggest Fear

The actress, who rose to fame in the ’90s on “Coronation Street,” spoke about motherhood during an appearance on “Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show.”

According to Hello!, Froggatt described the idea of raising a girl in today’s culture as “kind of terrifying.” Her concern centers on the way women are judged by their appearance.

“I think as a woman, what I’m seeing now is how we as a society are becoming so ridiculously harsh on the way women look,” she said.

Joanne Froggatt hopes attitudes will change before her daughter reaches adulthood. She specifically raised concerns about the intense scrutiny women face over aging.

“Society has become obsessed with women aging,” the actress said.

Her comments reflect a wider concern about how female celebrities are discussed online. Froggatt argued that successful women can have their careers overshadowed by conversations about their faces and appearances.

Taking Aim at Social Media Pressure

According to the Daily Mail, Joanne Froggatt also discussed the effect of artificial intelligence and highly edited photographs. The actress explained that social media feeds can create an unrealistic version of beauty. She wants people to see “real faces” rather than constantly chasing perfection.

For the actress, this is particularly important when thinking about her daughter. She hopes the next generation will grow up with less pressure surrounding appearance.

Joanne Froggatt Hopes Attitudes Will Change

The actress also emphasized that aging should not be treated as something negative. She pointed to the qualities that can come with getting older.

“With age comes the most amazing confidence,” Joanne Froggatt said. She also mentioned experience and wisdom.

The Practicalities of Being a Working Mom

She also discussed the challenges of working while raising a young child.

The actress explained that her career offered both benefits and difficulties for working parents. Her job can require her to spend long periods away from home. That has become harder now that she has a young daughter.

“I don’t want to be away from her,” the actress said.

The actress explained that she and her daughter have therefore been traveling together. She acknowledged that this arrangement comes with “a huge amount of logistics.”

The “Downton Abbey” star noted that this can give her more time with her daughter than some corporate jobs might allow. She also has the option of bringing her child to work when necessary.

Still, Joanne Froggatt stressed that balancing employment and childcare can be difficult for any parent. She acknowledged that families face different circumstances and financial pressures.

The comments offer a rare glimpse into what matters to Joanne Froggatt as a mother. She is navigating the demands of a successful acting career while thinking about the world her daughter will inherit. Most importantly, she hopes her daughter will grow up in a world where women are valued for far more than how they look.

Another new mom is Lady Gaga, who dropped several clues about becoming a mom before welcoming her first baby.