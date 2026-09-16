First-Ever Winner Of ‘The Voice’ Tragically Passes Away At 43 — Our Hearts Go Out

Ben Saunders, who won the first-ever version of The Voice, has tragically passed away at the age of 43

The Voice of Holland winner was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, which is a recreational lake located in Elst on the border of Arnhem South in the Netherlands, a local newspaper De Telegraaf reports. DutchNews.nl further added that police recovered his body from the lake at 1:20 p.m. local time.

No official cause of death has been released.

The Police Unit East Netherlands also shared a statement with PEOPLE.

“We can confirm that a body was found yesterday at a recreational lake in Arnhem and that police have ruled out foul play. We do not release or comment on personal details,” they said via an email to the outlet.

Saunders was the winner of the first-ever version of The Voice of Holland, which premiered in 2010 and went on to lead to over 150 adaptations of the talent show around the world, according to ITV.

Ben Saunders’ Brother Shaed Heartfelt Message On Social Media

Sharing a photo of the two brothers when they were younger, Dean Saunders posted a heartfelt tribute to his beloved brother on Instagram following the news of his passing.

“My dear little brother passed away today… I have never felt pain like this before… what a terrible day for all of us… We have to learn to live with this, and I hope it is treated with respect…” Dean wrote (transcribed by PEOPLE). “Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly—and I always will, too… Ben is in my heart, and he will stay there forever ❤️🙏,”

Dean also posted on the brothers’ Tattoo Saunders business Instagram profile.

“Rest in peace, my little brother ❤️🙏 Ben Saunders will never be forgotten ❤️,” he captioned the photo.

More Tributes Pour In

Former The Voice of Holland coach, Marco Borsato, also paid tribute.

“Dear, special man—my heart is weeping!,” his Instagram post read. “I cannot find words for the void you leave behind. Dear Janita, friends, and family: wishing you so much strength as you cope with this immense loss.”

Many also left beautiful notes on Dean’s post.

“There was a shock through the Netherlands yesterday afternoon. Condolences and lots of strength to everyone he leaves behind,” one person wrote.

“What incredibly sad news. I wish you, his family and of course the rest of your family and everyone who loved Ben lots of strength with this great loss,” another person shared.

“Rest in peace Ben❤️😞 So heartbreaking. We love you all so much x,” someone commented.

“An icon, a spike of a voice, I am short of words, I wish you all a lot of strength ❤️,” one person said.

“Gone too soon ✨💫🕊️🙏🏽🤍. Condolences, wishing you a lot of strength and power. 🙏🏽🥀,” another person stated.

“How terrible and sad… Embrace your loved ones around you, you will have to let others carry you for a while after such a tragic loss. Many mourn with you but for the family and Ben’s family the sadness bites the deepest. Take care of each other ♡,” someone expressed.