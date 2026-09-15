Reba McEntire Wore Dolly Parton’s Personal Jewelry for Moving Emmys Tribute: ‘It Was an Honor’

Reba McEntire found a deeply personal way to keep Dolly Parton close while honoring her at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Reba, 71, performed Dolly’s “Appalachian Memories” during the Monday, September 14, ceremony, but the song was only one part of the tribute.

The country star also stepped onstage wearing pieces from Dolly’s personal jewelry collection, including a butterfly ring and earrings with a special connection to their friendship.

Getty US singer Reba McEntire sings a tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“It was so special to have Dolly with me on stage. I’ll never forget getting to wear her jewelry 🦋,” Reba wrote on Instagram afterward.

What Dolly Parton Jewelry Did Reba McEntire Wear?

The Dolly Archive revealed that Reba was loaned jewelry directly from Dolly’s collection for the performance. Among the pieces was one of Dolly’s butterfly rings, a fitting choice given the butterfly motif that appeared throughout the singer’s life and career.

Reba also wore statement earrings that Dolly had previously worn in the music video for “Does He Love You,” her duet with Reba.

“My manager, Justin McIntosh, surprised me by asking Dolly’s niece, Rebecca, if they would loan some of Dolly’s jewelry for me to wear. They graciously said yes, and it was an honor to have a little piece of her on stage with me,” Reba told Vogue. “I picked a pair of rhinestone earrings and a butterfly ring. There’s nothing that says Dolly more than rhinestones and butterflies!”

Why Did Reba McEntire Wear White for Dolly Parton?

Reba’s gown also carried meaning. Michael Schmidt Studios created the custom white pleated, crystal-covered design. The fashion house described the look on Instagram as “Part Dolly, part Mackie, all Reba.”

Reba said she deliberately chose sparkle over mourning.

“I didn’t want to wear black,” she told Vogue. “I wanted to wear something sparkly, just like Dolly would have done.”

The gown also nodded to Dolly’s 1983 “Live in London” special, where she wore white while performing “Appalachian Memories.” “So my white gown is a little nod to that moment.”

Why Did Reba McEntire Choose ‘Appalachian Memories’?

The song itself was equally deliberate. “It’s always been one of my favorite Dolly songs. She wrote it about her family, and I think it’s just so beautiful and perfect to honor who she was and where she came from. She always carried her upbringing with her, and I admired that. There will never be another Dolly Parton.”

Emmys executive producer Jesse Collins told the outlet that Reba made time for the tribute despite currently filming another project. “We were fortunate enough for Reba to agree,” Collins said.

“She’s shooting her show right now, but she made time for this. She was like, ‘It’s a beautiful story behind that record.’ It’s Reba McEntire, so you’re gonna say yes.”

How Did Sally Field Introduce Dolly Parton’s Emmys Tribute?

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Before Reba performed, Sally Field, who starred opposite Dolly in “Steel Magnolias,” took the stage to remember her former co-star. “If there are truly angels on earth, then we just lost one, Dolly Parton,” Field said.

“It was my great good fortune to have worked with Dolly in a film called ‘Steel Magnolias’, and over the years, I never stopped loving her,” she continued. “Though we lived very far apart, I adored her from day one. How could you not?”

For Reba, the tribute went far beyond simply covering one of Dolly’s songs. From the butterfly ring on her hand to the rhinestones in her gown, she carried reminders of her longtime friend onto the stage.