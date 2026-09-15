DWTS Contestant Taylor Hanson Is a Dad of 7: What to Know About His Wife and Family

Taylor Hanson, who shot to fame alongside his brothers Issac and Zac Hanson as part of the pop-rock trio Hanson, is bringing some serious nostalgia to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom this season. Best known for hits like “MMMBop,” the singer is ready to showcase his footwork with his pro partner Britt Stewart when the series premieres on Tuesday, September 15.

And Taylor will have plenty of support waiting for him in the audience. The musician has been married to his wife, Natalie Anne Bryant for over 20 years, and the couple shares seven children. While Taylor has spent years in the spotlight, his wife has maintained a more private life; however, his family is totally on board for his DWTS journey.

Taylor Hanson Met His Wife at a Hanson’s Concert

Taylor Hanson, 43, met his wife, Natalie Anne Bryant, during one of his and his brother’s shows. In fact, all three Hanson brothers met their future wives at one of their performances, while Taylor and Zac met their wives at the same show.

Speaking on the “White Wine Question Time” podcast in 2022, Zac shared, “The story people don’t know is Taylor and I met both of our wives at a concert, at the same concert where Issac told someone, ‘Hey, I’ve got to meet those girls,’ and they happened to be my wife and Taylor’s wife.”

Hello! reported that Taylor and Bryant met in 2000 at a concert in Atlanta, and they wed two years later when Taylor was just 19. That same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra, who is now 23. The couple would go on to have six more kids: Penelope, 21, River, 20, Viggo, 17, Wilhelmina, 13, Indiana, 7, and Maybellene, 5.

Although Taylor will be spending a significant amount of time in Los Angeles for DWTS, the musician and his family reside in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he and his brothers were born and raised, per Travelok.

While Taylor and his brothers grew up in the public eye, Bryant has largely remained out of the spotlight, choosing a quieter lifestyle. Bryant previously ran a baby-naming consultation business, Modern Moniker, and blogged about homeschooling her children in 2020 on the website Tulsa King.

Hanson Reveals His 7 Kids Will Be in the Audience for His DWTS Debut

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars stars Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Taylor will have plenty of familiar faces rooting for him when he takes the ballroom floor this season. Speaking to E! News, the musician revealed that fans can expect to see his entire family in attendance.

“My kids are my world. They’re the best. They’re the ones that tell me when I should and should not do stuff, and they’re very pro this. They will definitely be in the ballroom here and there,” he shared.

Taylor is partnered with Britt Stewart and will be making his debut on night one of the two-night premiere. He and the other seven male contestants will perform a dance routine to a No. 1 hit song from the year they were born. Taylor and Stewart are performing the Quickstep to Billy Joel’s “Tell Her About It.”

Here’s hoping Taylor earns enough votes to continue showcasing his moves, with fans hoping he might get the opportunity to take the ballroom floor to his iconic ’90s hit “MMMBop.”