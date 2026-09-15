Kelly Osbourne Shares Dad Ozzy’s Heartbreaking Final Words to Her

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about a conversation with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, that took on unimaginable meaning just three days later. The reality TV star, 41, recalled the deeply personal exchange on Tuesday, September 15, during the episode of Paul C. Brunson’s “We Need to Talk” podcast.

Ozzy sat his daughter down shortly before his death and made sure she knew one thing beyond any doubt: how completely he loved her.

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Tell Kelly Before His Death?

“He sat me down — this was about three days before he died — he sat me down and said, ‘Tots, I need you to know something … No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you, that truly loved you for every single thing you are. And that man is me,’” Kelly recalled.

The moment immediately overwhelmed her. She remembered crying and pleading, “Please don’t talk like this.”

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Three days later, Ozzy was gone. Kelly said her father understood that she sometimes struggled to believe she was truly loved.

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When she pushed back against the seriousness of their conversation, Ozzy reminded her he wouldn’t be around forever.

The Black Sabbath frontman died on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at age 76 after suffering a heart attack. His family said at the time that he died surrounded by loved ones. For Kelly, that final conversation became one of the memories she carried into an intensely difficult period of grief.

How Did Kelly Osbourne Cope After Losing Her Father?

Getty Kelly Osbourne.

Kelly did not soften what the months after Ozzy’s death looked like. “I was a shell of myself,” she said on the podcast. “I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t do anything. I was just empty. Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero.”

Kelly, who has previously spoken about her struggles with addiction, also revealed that she relapsed after losing her father. “I lost my mind. I couldn’t handle it,” she said. She has since regained her sobriety and revealed that she is now eight months sober.

What Did Kelly Osbourne Say About Her Grief?

Kelly credited the people closest to her with helping her through the darkest period. “I have the most incredible people around me,” she said. “I closed my circle because I lost a lot of friends because people don’t like sadness, and they expected me to be over it. And I will never be over it. I will never ever be over it.”

She has also been candid about the physical toll grief took on her.

Getty Kelly Osbourne

Earlier in September, Kelly addressed concern over her significant weight loss, explaining that she had been unwell following Ozzy’s death. She later told The Daily Mail that she wore a voluminous wig during a public appearance to help conceal how much weight she had lost.

Just weeks before his death, Ozzy fulfilled a longtime wish by returning to the stage one last time, Wales Online reported. On Saturday, July 5, 2025, he reunited with original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the “Back to the Beginning” concert in Birmingham, England.

Kelly has credited her mother, Sharon Osbourne, with making the farewell performance possible despite Ozzy’s declining health.