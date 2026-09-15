Amanda Seyfried & Her Husband Are Moving Forward Separately After 9 Years Together

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are ending their marriage after nine years together.

The actors confirmed their separation in a joint statement exclusively to PEOPLE, revealing that they have been apart “for a while” and believe the decision is ultimately what works best for their family.

The Two Gave a Joint Statement on Their Breakup

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski said in their statement.

The former couple first crossed paths in 2015 while working on the off-Broadway production “The Way We Get By.” They reunited later that year for the film “The Last Word,” in which they played romantic interests.

Their professional relationship eventually turned into something more. The two started dating back in 2016.

The couple became engaged later that year and chose to keep their wedding extremely low-key. They eloped in March 2017, with Sadoski later describing the intimate ceremony.

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Sadoski said at the time. “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Seyfried and Sadoski became parents shortly after their wedding, welcoming their daughter, Nina, just days after they exchanged vows. Their family grew again in September 2020 when they welcomed their son, Thomas Jr.

The Couple Is Notoriously Private and Keep Their Children Out of the Spotlight

The couple generally avoided putting their children at the center of their public lives.

They established a quieter home life on a farm in upstate New York, where Seyfried has occasionally shared glimpses of their animals, family routines and other aspects of life away from Hollywood.

She often shares glimpses of her quiet life that is filled with adorable animals.

Their split comes as Seyfried has been experiencing a particularly busy stretch in her career. In an interview with Vogue published in January of this year, the actress discussed the demands of her work and the sacrifices her husband had made as she pursued new opportunities.

“He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I’m being afforded are insane,” Seyfried said of Sadoski, who is also an actor.

She also acknowledged that balancing her career with her personal life has required her to turn down work.

“I do say no a lot,” she added.

At the time of the interview, Seyfried was juggling several major projects, including starring roles in “The Testament of Ann Lee,” “The Housemaid,” and the series “Long Bright River.”

Seyfried and Sadoski have also supported causes involving children affected by conflict throughout their relationship.

Now, the former couple says their family connection will continue despite their separation. While they are no longer together as spouses, their joint statement made clear that they intend to remain connected as a family.