Angie Katsanevas Reveals Real Reason for Shawn Trujillo Split

Angie Katsanevas is opening up about what led to the end of her decades-long relationship with husband Shawn Trujillo.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star confirmed earlier this month that she and Trujillo were separating after 26 years of marriage and roughly 30 years together. Now, Katsanevas is offering more context about the decision, including whether infidelity played any role and how filming RHOSLC affected the way she viewed her marriage.

“There’s not one thing. It’s just two people evolving,” Katsanevas told Entertainment Tonight in a Sept. 15 interview.

She also shut down the idea that cheating or betrayal led to the split, answering “absolutely” when asked if neither was involved.

Instead, Katsanevas described the separation as something that came after years together and a period of reflection about how both she and Trujillo had changed.

Angie Katsanevas Says She and Shawn Trujillo Are ‘Two People Evolving’

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Katsanevas said viewers will hear more about what was happening in her marriage as the current season of RHOSLC unfolds.

“I talk about it a lot on camera. [I] talked about being together for 30 years and that people change, and yes, we are going to be separating,” she said. “Being on the show is about being honest and being vulnerable.”

The reality star acknowledged that she has been doing plenty of reflecting herself.

“I do a lot of reflecting, and I’m very honest and just kind of getting older and wiser and just I guess definitely going through some hard times, and that’s life. That’s marriage after 30 years,” she added.

The clarification is especially notable given what Katsanevas and Trujillo have previously faced publicly. Rumors about Trujillo’s sexuality became a storyline on RHOSLC, something Katsanevas fiercely defended her husband against at the time.

She remains adamant that those claims were untrue.

“The difference now is I can be honest and talk about my truth, and it’s not about a rumor. It’s not about someone saying something that’s an untruth about your partner,” Katsanevas explained. “Of course I’d be defensive. I never want anyone to speak ill of Shawn. I’ll always be protective of him.”

Angie Katsanevas Reveals Where She and Shawn Trujillo Stand Now

Despite announcing their separation, Katsanevas revealed that she and Trujillo have not yet moved into separate homes.

“We’re still living together right now and just planning on having some space … for now,” she said.

Their changing relationship was already unfolding while cameras were rolling.

“That’s where we were during the season, and that’s how we ended the season,” Katsanevas explained.

Katsanevas also acknowledged that starring on RHOSLC contributed to the self-reflection that ultimately affected her personal life.

“I do think the show does force you to really take a look at your life, and I’m not okay not being honest on this show about who I am or my life … it’s real,” she said.

That distinction matters. Katsanevas is not blaming the show for ending her marriage. Rather, she described filming as something that pushed her to examine what was already happening in her life and speak about it honestly.

For Katsanevas, the end of the marriage also does not mean turning against the person with whom she has spent most of her adult life. Her comments make clear that she remains protective of Trujillo even as they begin figuring out what life apart will look like.