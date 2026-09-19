Soap Legend Eileen Davidson Suffers Major Injury ‘Down For The Count’

Soap icon and Bravo star Eileen Davidson has suffered a major injury that has her down and out for a while. Weeks after the Real Housewives alum showed off her dancing skills on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” Davidson announced a recent accident left her needing surgery and rest.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Icon Eileen Davidson Shares Major Injury and Recovery

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In an Instagram post, Davidson shared a photo of her appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” as she got down on the dance floor with her former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars.

It was the next slide that revealed the “Days of Our Lives” alum had fractured her patella after she slipped when getting out of a cold plunge. Davidson explained that she had undergone surgery and would be sidelined for weeks as she recovered. She joked in her caption that there won’t be any more dancing in her future for the time being.

“I sure won’t be making those moves anytime soon! Slipped getting out of a cold plunge and fractured my patella. I’m gonna be down for the count for quite a few weeks recovering from surgery. Thanks to the EMTs and the great team at @losrobleshospital,” read her caption.

Fans and Familiar Faces React to Eileen Davidson’s Injury

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The comments section of the Daytime Emmy winner’s social media share was filled with love and support for her as she recovers from this serious injury.

Several of Davidon’s current and former co-stars on “The Young and the Restless” hit up the comments. “Oh no!! So sorry! Speedy recovery! ❤️ Heal well and in time knowing you you’ll get your groove back!” wrote Lauralee Bell. Melissa Ordway, who plays Davidson’s on-screen daughter, said, “Oh nooooo ❤️‍🩹😢”, while Melissa Claire Egan spilled, “Nooooooo😢 Sending huge hugs, love you!❤️.”

Davidson’s former “Days of Our Lives” co-stars showed up for her, too. “Ouch 😣 wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️💃,” stated Kristian Alfonso. Stephen Nichols expressed, “Oh, Eileen… so sorry! Get better soon. Sending love and healing vibes.♥️🕉️” Eric Martsolf added, “Oh god! So freakin sorry. The knee.”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Katherine Kelly Lang wrote, “Ouch!! So sorry to hear that! I hope you have a fast recovery!🙏😍” It wasn’t just her soap family that had some words for Davidson.

Real Housewives head honcho Andy Cohen told Davidson to “get well soon.” Actress Elizabeth Perkins got in on the action, saying, “Oh no! Feel better!” and 80s singing sensation Debbie Gibson stated, “Sending love ❤️”

Fans also flooded the comments section, making it crystal clear they wanted Davidson to take care of herself. “Stop! Omg speedy healing!” “NOW EILEEN!! You better take care of yourself, diva!” and “Oh no! 😥 it looks so painful!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻praying for a speedy recovery?” were some of those comments.

This isn’t the first time the soap star has injured herself. In 2018, Davidson broke her toe while she was vacationing in Florida. Davidson’s injury comes after her “The Young and the Restless” co-star, Susan Walters, announced she suffered a major injury while filming the hit CBS soap.

It’s unclear how long Davidson will be down and out. However, good news for “The Young and the Restless” fans is that Davidson brings Ashley back to Genoa City for Billy’s (Jason Thompson) and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) wedding. Those scenes have already been filmed and will air soon.

Get well soon, Eileen Davidson!