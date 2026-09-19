‘The Traitors’ Reveals New Cast: Meet the 4 Bravo Stars Heading to the Castle

Four familiar Bravo faces are trading Housewives dinners and Charleston nights for a very different kind of reality TV game.

Peacock has revealed the next group of players heading to Scotland for “The Traitors,” and Bravo will have a sizable presence in the castle. The newly announced cast includes “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

“Welcome to the Highlands, players,” Peacock wrote alongside the Sept. 18 cast announcement, adding that a new season of the Emmy-winning competition series is “coming soon.”

The four Bravo personalities will be surrounded by an eclectic mix of reality TV veterans, actors, athletes and entertainers. But for Bravo fans, there is already plenty to consider about how Bryant, Newport, Bailey and Conover could fare in a game built around deception, alliances and figuring out whom to trust.

Gizelle Bryant, Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey and Craig Conover Join ‘The Traitors’

Bryant will bring years of Housewives experience to the castle after becoming one of the defining personalities on RHOP. On a show where reading the room and questioning other players can be just as important as completing a mission, her arrival alone should make for an interesting game.

She will have two fellow Housewives in the mix.

Newport joins “The Traitors” from RHOSLC, while Bailey will represent Atlanta. Bailey also has experience outside the traditional Housewives format, including a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2022.

Conover rounds out the four-person Bravo contingent. The longtime “Southern Charm” star has spent years navigating friendships, relationships and shifting dynamics in Charleston, but “The Traitors” will put him in an entirely different environment.

Perhaps the biggest question is whether having four people from the same television universe will help or hurt them.

Preexisting connections can offer an immediate foundation for alliances inside the castle, but they can also make players look like a voting bloc to the rest of the group. And on “The Traitors,” where suspicion can spread quickly around the Round Table, being perceived as too closely aligned can become a liability.

Whether the Bravo foursome sticks together, keeps some distance or ends up divided between Faithfuls and Traitors won’t become clear until the game begins.

‘The Traitors’ New Cast Is Packed With Familiar Faces

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The Bravo stars are only part of a cast that pulls personalities from across reality TV, sports and entertainment.

Also joining the competition are Kristin Chenoweth, Cody Simpson, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, “Survivor” players Michele Fitzgerald and Q Burdette, “Big Brother” winner Jag Bains, “The Bachelor” alum Joey Graziadei, “Love Island USA” star JaNa Craig, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio and actor Iain De Caestecker, among others.

The cast also includes Casey Rose Wilson, Boman Martinez-Reid, Taylor Hale, Johnny Sibilly, Rashad Jennings, Dom Monaghan and Rachel Foulger.

That unpredictable mix has become part of the appeal of “The Traitors.” Season after season, experienced competition players find themselves sitting at the same Round Table as Housewives, actors, athletes and other celebrities who bring completely different approaches to the game.

This time around, Bravo viewers have four players to watch.

Bryant, Newport, Bailey and Conover may enter the castle with a shared Bravo connection, but once Alan Cumming starts choosing Traitors and the banishments begin, network loyalty may only go so far.