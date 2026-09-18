Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner’s New ‘Giggly Squad’ Deal Is Worth a Staggering Amount

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have turned “Giggly Squad” into a podcast powerhouse, and their reported new payday shows just how valuable the brand has become.

Days after SiriusXM announced a major new agreement with the former “Summer House” stars, new reporting has put a staggering figure on the four-year deal. According to Natalie Jarvey’s Like and Subscribe newsletter, SiriusXM will reportedly pay DeSorbo and Berner $35 million per year, bringing the total value of the agreement to $140 million.

Even more impressive, SiriusXM reportedly had plenty of competition.

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner Reportedly Land $140 Million Deal

The reported $140 million agreement came after a bidding war for “Giggly Squad,” according to Jarvey, who cited sources familiar with the deal process.

SiriusXM, Amazon and Acast, the podcast’s previous home, were reportedly among the companies competing for DeSorbo and Berner. Multiple offers reportedly reached roughly $150 million, meaning SiriusXM may not have put the most money on the table.

Instead, the four-year agreement ultimately landed at a reported $35 million annually.

The size of the deal marks a remarkable next chapter for a podcast that began far more casually. DeSorbo and Berner launched what would become “Giggly Squad” through Instagram Live during the COVID-19 pandemic before developing it into a podcast and, eventually, a much larger entertainment brand.

The two have since built a devoted audience around their conversations about pop culture, dating, relationships and their own lives. “Giggly Squad” releases two episodes each week, while DeSorbo and Berner have also taken the show on the road with live performances.

Now, SiriusXM is betting heavily on what they built.

The company previously announced that it secured exclusive global advertising sales rights for the audio and video editions of “Giggly Squad.” SiriusXM also gained distribution rights, bringing the show across its podcast network, YouTube and other platforms where podcasts are available.

The agreement also calls for new exclusive “Giggly Squad” programming beginning in 2027.

‘Giggly Squad’ Is Entering a Major New Chapter

When the SiriusXM partnership was announced, DeSorbo and Berner made it clear they viewed the move as another opportunity to grow a show that has already surpassed their earliest expectations.

“We’re so excited for this next chapter with SiriusXM. ‘Giggly Squad’ has grown beyond anything we could have imagined and getting to experience that growth with the Gigglers has made it even more special,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We can’t wait for what’s next and to keep giggling together.”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein also pointed to the community DeSorbo and Berner have created as a major part of the podcast’s appeal.

“’Giggly Squad’ has already become a real force in podcasting, driven by Hannah and Paige’s undeniable chemistry, indelible humor, and the incredible community they’ve cultivated around the show,” Greenstein said.

For DeSorbo and Berner, the reported nine-figure deal puts an eye-opening number on a brand they built together outside of reality television.

Both women first became widely known to Bravo viewers through “Summer House,” but “Giggly Squad” has taken on a life of its own. What started with the two friends talking to fans online has grown into a multiplatform business valuable enough to spark competition among some of the biggest names in audio.

And if the reported numbers are accurate, SiriusXM ultimately decided that having “Giggly Squad” in its lineup was worth $140 million.