Jenn Pedranti Reveals Who Upset Alexis Bellino During RHOC Season 20

One of the biggest unanswered questions from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 midseason trailer may have just been solved.

Jenn Pedranti is shedding new light on Alexis Bellino’s return to the show, including the emotional moment that showed Alexis in tears after rejoining the group.

Alexis previously made one thing clear: Despite the way the trailer was edited, Shannon Beador was not the person who brought her to tears.

Now, Jenn says another RHOC cast member was behind the tense exchange: Heather Dubrow.

Jenn Pedranti Says Heather Dubrow ‘Took Care of Business’ With Alexis Bellino

Jenn opened up about Alexis’ return during an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, recalling her own uncertainty when she first realized Alexis had arrived at a cast event.

“I was like, ‘Wait, is that Alexis?’ And I didn’t know where I stood with Alexis because I’ve gotten very close with Shannon, and I’m like, ‘Oh shoot.’ You know, so I’m like worrying about Shannon and all the while I’m like, ‘It was fancy pants the whole time,’” Jenn said.

“Fancy Pants,” of course, is Heather’s longtime nickname.

Jenn then made it even clearer that Heather was the cast member viewers should be watching when the episode airs.

“I thought [Heather and Alexis were cool] … [But] fancy pants took care of business,” she added.

That revelation gives fans an important piece of context that was deliberately left unanswered in the midseason trailer.

The preview showed Shannon telling Alexis to “keep [her] name out of [her] mouth.” Later, Alexis appeared emotional as Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa comforted her, telling the women, “This is not fair.”

The sequence naturally raised questions about whether Shannon and Alexis’ confrontation caused the tears, especially given their complicated history surrounding Shannon’s ex-boyfriend and Alexis’ husband, John Janssen.

According to Alexis, however, that wasn’t what happened.

Alexis Bellino Previously Said Shannon Beador Did Not Make Her Cry

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Alexis addressed the speculation during an August appearance on “Reality With The King,” confirming that there was more to the emotional scene than viewers had seen in the trailer.

“No, [I wasn’t crying because of Shannon], and they didn’t air on this one what I happen to say back to Shannon, which I hope they do air, but I don’t know if they will, so we’ll talk about it when that episode comes out. But my tears were not because of Shannon,” Alexis said.

At the time, Alexis stopped short of revealing which woman had actually upset her. She did, however, say she felt “ambushed” during the interaction.

“Was I ambushed? Yes,” she said.

Jenn’s new comments now point directly to Heather, adding another layer to a relationship that has not always been easy to define.

Alexis previously admitted on “Reality With The King” that she had questioned where she truly stood with Heather, both during their earlier years on RHOC and when they filmed Season 18.

“When we were filming back in Season 18, and even years before, I would say, ‘Are you my TV friend? Are you my real friend? I need to know,’” Alexis said.

She continued, “I think, in Heather’s mind … she means [work friend] … So I would always say that. I was like, ‘I just want to know. I want to know how much can I trust you with information? Are you my true friend?’”

Exactly what Heather said to Alexis remains under wraps, giving viewers one more reason to watch Alexis’ Season 20 return play out in full.

But Jenn has now answered one of the trailer’s biggest lingering questions: When Alexis became emotional, all eyes may have initially been on Shannon, but according to Jenn, Heather was the woman at the center of the exchange.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.