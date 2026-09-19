‘Big Brother 28’ Melody Takes Control After Double Eviction Shakes Up Final Five

“Big Brother 28” entered its final five with Melody Morris in a powerful new position following a chaotic double eviction.

On the Sept. 18 episode of RHAP’s “Big Brother 28 Friday Live Feed Update,” hosts Taran Armstrong and Pooya broke down the fallout from the double eviction, which sent Barrett Pfeiffer and Yash Patel to the jury.

Melody survived the night by winning the Blockbuster before immediately following it with another crucial victory in the next Head of Household competition, “What the Bleep.”

Armstrong noted that Melody became the first houseguest this season to win a Blockbuster and HOH back-to-back on the same night.

Melody Morris Wins When She Needs It Most

Melody entered the double eviction in danger but quickly changed her position in the game.

Her Blockbuster victory guaranteed her safety before Barrett ultimately became the first houseguest evicted during the double. Yash followed him out the door later that night, leaving Melody, Dee Valladares, Taylor Brown, Drew Campbell and Rick Devens as the final five.

Melody’s consecutive wins gave her an opportunity to influence the endgame after weeks of shifting alliances and targets.

However, the remaining houseguests have little time to settle into the new structure.

The game accelerated again as another competition got underway, creating the possibility of power changing hands almost immediately.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Rick Devens Continues His Competition Streak

Melody was not the only player who delivered under pressure.

Devens secured another must-win Veto during the double eviction, saving himself for the third consecutive week and keeping his game alive.

His recent competition success has become increasingly important as the number of available targets shrinks.

Armstrong and Pooya discussed how Dee, Melody and Taylor could potentially navigate the remaining game against Drew and Devens. Dee has also considered working more closely with Melody to prevent the men from controlling the final stages together.

At final five, however, every Veto result can dramatically alter the available options.

‘Big Brother 28’ Introduces Another Endgame Twist

The houseguests also faced another wrinkle with the latest “button curse.”

The twist put $10,000 into play while speeding up the eviction schedule, adding another complication as the remaining players compete for spots in the final four.

During RHAP’s update, Armstrong and Pooya watched a short HOH competition unfold as information arrived from the house. The feeds cut before they could confirm the result, though the hosts discussed clues surrounding the potential outcome.

With only five houseguests remaining, competition wins are becoming increasingly valuable.

Melody’s back-to-back victories helped her survive one of the season’s most dangerous nights, while Devens once again proved capable of winning when his game depended on it.

Now, the final five must quickly adjust as “Big Brother 28” races toward its endgame.

The compressed schedule also leaves little room for the final five to recover between competitions. With another eviction approaching quickly, each houseguest must balance short-term survival with choosing the opponents they believe they can beat later in the game.