HGTV Star Announces Return of Fan-Favorite Show That Ended a Decade Ago

It’s been a decade since “Income Property” last aired on HGTV, but the beloved series is officially making a comeback. Scott McGillivray announced the return of his show — and fans are thrilled to see it joining the schedule again.

Scott McGillivray Announces Return of ‘Income Property’

On September 16, McGillivray shared the big announcement on Instagram.

The “Breakfast Television” Instagram account shared in the caption: “He’s coming back to HGTV with the return of his hit show, ‘Income Property’!”

“Whether you’re looking to create a new revenue stream, make an existing rental more profitable, or unlock a unique income opportunity, NOW IS YOUR CHANCE,” the caption explained. “‘Income Property’ begins filming this fall for HGTV.”

In the video, the HGTV host shared, “Hey, it’s Scott McGillivray, and I have some very exciting news for you. We are bringing ‘Income Property’ back to HGTV!”

He continued, “And not only are we announcing the return of ‘Income Property,’ but we are looking for folks who are interested in creating revenue — they want to make an existing rental suite great, they want to create a new rental property. This is your chance.”

“We are now casting for people in the Toronto area who are ready to put their property to work,” he added. “That’s right, ‘Income Property’ begins filming [soon]. So, think your home has what it takes? Apply now at IncomePropertycasting.ca.”

“Income Property,” which ran for 11 seasons from 2008 to 2016, saw McGillivray helping homeowners renovate part of their house into a rentable space.

On August 6, McGillivray took to Instagram to share the details of an upcoming HGTV show.

“Okay, we have big news,” McGillivray said in the video. “Today, I am kicking off casting for an exciting new HGTV renovation series hosted by me. So, if you own a property in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] and you’ve got space that’s not living up to its potential, then I want to hear from you.”

He continued, “That’s right. Whether it’s an unfinished basement, an underused garage, a laneway, an attic, or another overlooked opportunity, guess what? I’m gonna help you unlock its income potential and make your property work harder than ever.”

“And you’re not sure where to start? Then I’m here for you,” the HGTV star added. “Check out the link in bio and apply today.”

Fans Share Excitement for ‘Income Property’ Return to HGTV

Fans flooded the comments section to share how excited they are that “Income Property” is finally returning to HGTV.

“Hooray! Can you believe it that I still watch the reruns from the original ‘Income Property’ shows! Every Wednesday morning without fail,” one fan wrote. “Very happy for you Scott 😍.”

Another fan shared, “Doing my happy dance as I hear this great announcement! ❤️🙌”

“Love the show. I still watch the old ones,” another fan commented.

Other fans wrote, “Can’t wait 👏 love all your shows. So excited,” “That was a great show 🔥,” and “Can’t wait to see the show 👏👏😍.”