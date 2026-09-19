Gorgeous Dakota Johnson Shares Revealing Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse at Her Latest Vogue Shoot

On Friday, September 18, the gorgeous actress Dakota Johnson was officially revealed as the cover star of this October’s issue of the iconic fashion magazine Vogue, which will feature an in-depth interview with her.

The star of Marvel’s “Madame Web” and the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise, Johnson, 36, is set to appear in Michael Showalter’s movie adaptation of “Verity,” Colleen Hoover’s 2018 psychological erotic thriller novel of the same name. She will star alongside the likes of Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in the film, which hits theaters around the world on Friday, October 2.

Johnson is also scheduled to appear at Vogue World: Milano, which takes place on Tuesday, September 22, at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, in Milan, Italy. The event’s theme is “Where The Future Is Made By Hand.” It will celebrate Italian craftsmanship and the opening day of Milan Fashion Week. Needless to say, she’ll have a lot to talk to the popular publication about.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has taken to social media to share a revealing behind-the-scenes at the photoshoot she did with Vogue for the upcoming issue.

Dakota Johnson Looks Stunning in Her New Vogue Photoshoot

Dakota Johnson shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpse of her photoshoot for the October issue of Vogue with the 8.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of five photographs. They include one of her crouching down in a gorgeous black dress that reveals one of her long legs, two of her fully clothed in a swimming pool, and one of her looking casual in a red sweater. She looks fabulous in all the snaps — and her trademark bangs look particularly impressive.

Johnson’s caption on her post reads, “🖤little Vogue bits🖤,” and Scottish rock band the Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream pop song “Heaven or Las Vegas” plays over the top of it.

Of course, Johnson’s fans and followers loved the insight into her Vogue photoshoot and flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Johnson’s Fans Think She’s a ‘Masterpiece’

Getty Dakota Johnson.

The comments section of Dakota Johnson’s post about her Vogue photoshoot is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Naturally, they all love it.

One of Johnson’s followers commented, “THIS IS WHAT WE CALLED MOTHER IS MOTHERING.”

Another follower wrote, “We are loving this bang length 🥵🥵🥵.”

A particularly enthusiastic follower posted, “Woman from the end of the world 😍💫✨❤️❤️‍🔥Dakota Johnson understand! You are a masterpiece in many aspects! And it’s wonderful to live in the same time as you 🙌🏽🥹😍🥰✨✨✨❤️.”

Somebody else noted, “the baby bangs are a vibe !!!”

“Most beautiful woman alive,” proclaimed another Instagram user.

Someone else cheekily asked, “Sydney Sweeney who?”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “This woman is why I can still watch Madame web.”

In addition to the aforementioned “Verity,” Johnson’s fans can look forward to seeing her in two more confirmed upcoming projects. She will star in the sci-fi action flick “Trudy Blue” and the drama film “Three Incestuous Sisters.” Neither of those have confirmed release dates yet.

We think she looks fabulous in the Vogue snaps she’s given us a sneak peek of. Her cover issue will hit newsstands on Tuesday, September 29. We can’t wait to read it in its entirety.

Dakota Johnson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.