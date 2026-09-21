Gorgeous Dakota Johnson’s Most Breathtaking Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

Actress Dakota Johnson is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood today.

The 36-year-old star of Marvel’s “Madame Web” became an overnight sex symbol in 2015 when she made the first of her three appearances as Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy.

She is known for wearing striking outfits to special occasions like movie premieres, film festivals, and awards ceremonies. Since her breakthrough into the entertainment industry, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has appeared on countless red carpets.

Let’s take a look at Johnson’s most breathtaking red carpet looks over the years.

One Shade of Ivory

Getty Dakota Johnson at the “Fifty Shades of Grey” premiere.

At the “Fifty Shades of Grey” premiere in London, England, in 2015, Johnson wore a beautiful Saint Laurent ivory dress. It featured a plunging neckline and silver embellishments. Johnson looked effortlessly glamorous as she opted for minimal accessories.

’90s-Inspired Elegance

Getty Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival’s “Black Mass” premiere.

Johnson opted for a 1990s-inspired look of elegance at the premiere of her movie “Black Mass” at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in 2015. She wore a very pretty, pastel pink, body-skimming Prada spaghetti-strap slip dress with a low-cut back.

Golden Girl

Getty Dakota Johnson at the 89th Academy Awards.

Johnson’s dress at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 was goddess-like and Oscar statue-evoking. She wore a long-sleeved, high-necked, metallic gold Gucci gown with pleated detailing, a dramatic waist bow, and a leg slit. The star finished the look off with Cartier archival jewels.

The Woman in Black

Getty Dakota Johnson at the 2017 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Johnson’s look for the occasion was a stunning black ruffled Gucci gown with voluminous sleeves.

Lady in Red

Getty Dakota Johnson at the “Suspiria” screening at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

At the screening of her movie “Suspiria” at the 75th Venice Film Festival in 2017, Johnson wore a fabulous strapless, scarlet red, satin Christian Dior column gown with a striking asymmetrical silhouette.

Purple Extravagance

Getty Dakota Johnson at the 2019 Met Gala.

Johnson definitely got the memo for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme of the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. The star opted to wear a custom Gucci purple glitter tulle gown with cape-like long sleeves, an embroidered “bleeding heart” motif with crystal droplets, and an extravagant silver headpiece.

Bridal-Inspired

Getty Dakota Johnson at the 11th Governors Awards.

At the 11th Governors Awards in Hollywood in 2019, Johnson looked absolutely divine wearing a Brandon Maxwell white crop-top-and-skirt (or two-piece, if you prefer) ensemble with a bridal-inspired yet cool and subversive feel.

Sheer Silver Sexiness

Getty Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival’s “The Lost Daughter” premiere.

For the premiere of her movie “The Lost Daughter” at the 78th Venice Film Festival in 2021, Johnson oozed sexiness and sultriness. She wore a daring sheer silver Gucci column gown, heavily embellished with crystals, rosaline details, a dramatic crystal fringe, and cape-like sleeves, over a nude underlayer.

Feathery & Sequined

Getty Dakota Johnson at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Johnson wore a spectacular colorful and textured Gucci feathery sequined gown with an ombré hemline at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Spider Web-Inspired

Getty Dakota Johnson at the “Madame Web” premiere.

For the 2024 Los Angeles premiere of her aforementioned movie “Madame Web,” Johnson donned a custom, shimmery, Gucci spider web-inspired chainmail sheer gown over a nude bodysuit. She looked simply astonishing.

Johnson is set to star in Michael Showalter’s psychological erotic thriller movie “Verity,” which hits theaters on Friday, October 2.

Additionally, the star’s fans can look forward to seeing her star in two more confirmed upcoming projects. She will appear in the sci-fi action movie “Trudy Blue” and the drama film “Three Incestuous Sisters.” Unlikely “Verity,” neither of those have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing her in them all. Moreover, we can’t wait to see her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the future.

Dakota Johnson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.