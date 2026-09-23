Adele Zaikman & Allen Genkin’s ‘DWTS’ Chemistry Takes a Romantic Turn

Adele Zaikman and Allen Genkin’s dance-floor chemistry on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” has reportedly developed into something more offstage.

Zaikman, who won the inaugural season of “The Next Pro”, and Genkin had already attracted attention from fans over their close friendship and frequent dance collaborations. Now, a new report claims the two professional dancers are dating.

Neither Zaikman nor Genkin has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Adele Zaikman & Allen Genkin Are Reportedly Dating After ‘DWTS: Next Pro’

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Zaikman, 24, and Genkin, 36, are dating after appearing together on the inaugural season of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.”

Zaikman and Genkin competed individually for the professional dancer spot on Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but they were paired together for multiple challenges during the spinoff.

In Week 2, they performed an emotional rumba inspired by Genkin’s late mother. They partnered again during Week 5, when Genkin selected Zaikman for a contemporary routine centered on creating a viral “wow” moment.

Genkin ultimately finished fourth after being eliminated in the semifinals. Zaikman went on to win the competition, earning a spot as a new “DWTS” pro alongside “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt. Zaikman and Leavitt were eliminated during the first night of the Season 35 premiere.

Adele Zaikman Recently Addressed Allen Genkin Dating Speculation

DANCING WITH THE STARS – The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” celebrated the premiere of season 35 in Hollywood. Season 35 kicks off with a Two-Night Premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept 16, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and Disney+ and Streams Next Day on Hulu. (Disney/Ser Baffo) ADELE ZAIKMAN (Photo by Ser Baffo/Disney via Getty Images)

Days before the dating report emerged, Zaikman addressed the speculation herself during the September 19 episode of “Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod.”

The conversation turned to Genkin after Zaikman discussed reuniting with him and fellow “Next Pro” contestants Selena Hamilton and Erik Linder for a group performance during the second night of the “DWTS” Season 35 premiere.

“Dancing with Allen is just amazing. It’s the best feeling ever,” Zaikman said, according to TV Insider. She added that getting to perform with him again during the premiere was “a dream come true.”

When host Carrie Berk suggested that the pair should date, Zaikman blushed and acknowledged that fans had been making the same suggestion. “You’re not the only one! We get so many messages every single day of people shipping us. But I get it,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Zaikman said that both she and Genkin were single. She also described the two as “very close” and called Genkin “an amazing human being.” “I will let you know if something happens,” she teased.

The Duo Kept Fans Talking Offstage

Zaikman and Genkin continued spending time together after “The Next Pro” ended.

Earlier in September, they taught a class together at Playground in Los Angeles. Zaikman later shared footage from the event and said 100 people attended, with additional dancers placed on a waiting list. She thanked Genkin for the class and said dancing with him was “always so special,” according to Us Weekly’s report.

The following day, Genkin praised Zaikman during an appearance on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast”. “She’s one of a kind. Beautiful person inside and out,” he said. “I love working with her, man. She’s the best.”

Their online dance collaborations also continued. On September 22, Genkin posted a close-contact routine with Zaikman set to The Weeknd’s “Acquainted.” The video showed the two getting extremely close and appearing to nearly kiss near the end.

“Rolls Royce, girl I’m so glad we’re acquainted,” he captioned the Instagram video. The post arrived the same day Us Weekly published its report that the two dancers had taken their connection beyond the ballroom.

For now, however, Zaikman and Genkin themselves have not publicly confirmed that their relationship has become romantic.