Kim Kardashian’s New Photo Dump Includes Gorgeous Couples Snap & Scorching Bikini Shot

Reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and occasional actress Kim Kardashian loves to share what’s happening in her life with her social media followers and fans.

The beautiful star, 45, is used to living in the spotlight — she’s spent the last 20 years as the major focal point of shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians” — so it comes naturally to keep the world up to date with her comings, goings, work, and personal affairs.

Her latest social media post is no different in that regard. It shows she’s been keeping herself incredibly busy and spending a lot of time with her nearest and dearest — and, of course, it includes an obligatory swimwear shot to keep her fans happy.

Kim Kardashian Looks Stunning in Latest Photo Dump

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share the latest insight into her life with her 343 million followers.

The post includes a carousel of three videos and 16 photographs. It’s quite the eclectic collection.

Of course, it stars with a stunning bikini shot in which Kardashian is absolutely sizzling on a beach. Other snaps in the collection include an adorable couples shot with Lewis Hamilton, a picture with stylist Law Roach, a gorgeous photo of her Golden Retriever puppy, a selfie, a picture of her filming “Team Moms: Baseball,” a couple of shots of her shopping with younger sister Khloé Kardashian, and, rather peculiarly, a picture of R2-D2 and C-3PO from “Star Wars.”

The videos are one of Kardashian wearing the dress she wore for the recent Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night in Los Angeles, one of her surfing, and another from the aforementioned shopping trip with Khloé (in which the pair admit they forgot to invite older sister Kourtney Kardashian along with them).

Kardashian’s caption on her post implies the hectic nature of her life and reads, “reasons I missed your call.”

As always, her fans and followers loved the insight into her life. They rushed to the comments section of her post en masse to have their say on it.

Kardashian’s Fans Love Everything About Her Latest Post

Getty Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s latest post is flooded with messages from fans and followers who can’t get enough of her.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “Kim and Law is such an iconic duo 🤌🏼.”

Another follower wrote, “Ok.. you and Lewis Hamilton, the couple we didn’t know we needed! So happy for you!! 🤍🔥”

Somebody else said, “😍I love seeing a woman being loved the right way, Lewis helped her blossom so much again.”

“I mean Kim the versatility is astoundingggggg 😍🔥,” proclaimed someone else.

Another Instagram user posted, “I love when she gives a sneak peak into her lifeee ✨️.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Always with the best dump 😍!!!”

Like everyone in her comments section, we love these insights into Kardashian’s life and we’re so pleased to see her happy and thriving.

Anyone who still hasn’t had their fill of Kardashian can, of course, continue watching “The Kardashians” on both Hulu and Disney+. She does, however, also have several other exciting on-screen projects confirmed for the near future.

The star will appear on television in the upcoming shows “All’s Fair,” “The Fifth Wheel,” “Group Chat Pilot,” “Calabasas Behind the Gates”, and the aforementioned “Team Moms: Baseball.”

We’re excited to catch them all!

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.