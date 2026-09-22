Beautiful Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Clothes in Lost Photoshoot That May Be the Pinkest Ever

It goes without saying that Kim Kardashian isn’t the most shy and retiring of individuals. The reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and occasional actress seems to thrive on the massive amount of attention she gets — which includes plenty of attention for photoshoots in which she’s wearing very little or nothing at all.

Kardashian, 45 — known best for appearing in television shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians” — famously stripped off for the cover of Paper in 2014 and has also worn next to nothing for the likes of GQ.

However, very few of her sultry shoots have ever been quite as striking — or as pink — as the one she’s recently delighted her fans and followers with on social media.

Kim Kardashian Shared Her ‘Lost Donna Trope Files’

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share some lost photographs with the 343 million followers she has on the popular platform.

The post includes a carousel of five images from what she describes in the collection’s caption as “Lost Donna Trope files.”

Per Donna Trope’s biography at Fashion Model Directory, she “is an award-winning photographer and visual artist based in New York City. She has been capturing the beauty of the world around her for over 20 years. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including The New York Times, Vogue, and National Geographic.”

Trope’s Instagram account highlights the provocative nature of her shoots.

Kardashian has been shot by the talented Trope before (as the photographer’s Instagram account shows), but these newly-posted snaps appear to be previously unseen.

They include a picture of Kardashian with a pink bird on each shoulder with only pink flowers covering her bare torso, a shot of the star with one bird on her shoulder while she covers her chest with her arms and hands, another image with a bird on her forearm while flowers cover her torso, a closeup shot of her face with striking pink lipstick and eyeshadow, and a single picture of a pink petal.

The pictures are all gorgeous. Kardashian’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post in their droves to tell her as much.

Kardashian’s Fans Love Her Pink Photoshoot

Getty Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s pink photoshoot post is full of messages from her fans and followers who absolutely loved it.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “I’m loving this, the eyeshadow 🩷🩷🩷.”

Another follower wrote, “😍😍 love these photos of you Kim. 🌸🌷”

Somebody else said, “shooo weee kimberlyyyy you are just too stinkin’ cute whew gurrlll 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🙂‍↔️🙂‍↕️✨💕🫶🏻🥴.”

“Love your makeup 😍 looks amazing 🤩,” posted another Instagram user.

Someone else proclaimed, “How beautiful 🌸 love these photos and colors with your complexion 🌸.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “The pink parrots and flowers are gorgeous!”

Those of you who want to see even more of Kardashian can, of course, continue watching “The Kardashians” on both Hulu and Disney+. However, it’s also worth noting that the star has several other on-screen projects confirmed.

Kardashian will appear on the small screen in the upcoming shows “All’s Fair,” “The Fifth Wheel,” “Group Chat Pilot,” and “Calabasas Behind the Gates.”

We look forward to seeing them all.

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.