Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 in Sweet Announcement: Watch

Witney Carson is officially going to be a boy mom of three!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro, 32, revealed Monday, Sept. 21, that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting another son. The couple shared the news in a sweet family video featuring their two boys, Leo, 5, and Jet, 3.

Carson’s Two Boys Were Involved

“Baby McAllister number 3 is a….. 💙💙💙💙💙 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” Carson captioned the joint Instagram Reel with her husband.

“We couldn’t be happier or feel more blessed with all these boys,” she continued. “I love being a boy mom. My greatest honor in life is to raise them.”

The couple’s sons played a major role in the reveal. In the video, Carson and McAllister stood on a dock with their backs to the camera while Leo and Jet stood nearby with a basket holding two bouquets — one pink and one blue.

After pulling a note from the basket, the boys reacted with excitement. Leo covered Jet’s mouth as if to keep the news under wraps before grabbing the blue bouquet and taking it to their parents.

Jet then copied his older brother and picked up the pink bouquet, briefly leaving Carson and McAllister unsure about the result. Once the couple read the note, they realized they would be welcoming another baby boy.

The family embraced during the reveal before posing for photos together.

Carson’s “Dancing with the Stars” friends celebrated the news in the comments, including Robert Irwin, Julianne Hough, and Sasha Farber.

Fans also shared their excitement over the growing family.

“Oh my gosh this is the sweetest,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “so so so happy for you guys.”

“How sweet! Boys are so fun!!” another fan added.

Carson also gave her fellow “Dancing with the Stars” cast members a chance to participate in the announcement.

In an Instagram Stories video, longtime friend and “DWTS” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro helped reveal the baby’s sex during a rehearsal with Carson, McAllister, their children and her costars.

“Just [a] PSA me and the boys knew before this but it was so fun to get to reveal it to everyone in this way,” Carson wrote over the video.

Carson Is on the New Season of ‘DWTS’

The baby’s sex reveal comes about a month after Carson announced her pregnancy.

In mid-August, the professional dancer shared the news on “Good Morning America,” telling PEOPLE she was “so incredibly grateful” to be expanding her family.

“My family is growing. We’re so blessed to keep growing our family,” she said. “I can’t wait to become a family of five.”

The pregnancy has not been without its challenges. Carson previously opened up about dealing with significant nausea during her first trimester while also caring for her two young sons.

“I am just in pure survival mode right now,” she said. “I am constantly trying to eat to keep the nausea at bay. I’m trying to rest as much as I can. I think with two toddlers, it’s very difficult to rest, but my husband has been an absolute champ and he has allowed me to rest, and he’s very much taking care of all of us.”

Now, Carson is looking ahead to life as a mother of three boys.