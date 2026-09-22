A Look Inside the Luxury Rehab Facility Where Presley Gerber Was at the Time of His Passing at 27

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, died from a suspected overdose at a rehab facility in Santa Monica on September 20. He was 27. In the days since his death, more information has been shared about the facility where he was seeking help, having checked in just one day earlier, on September 19.

The Rehab Facility Where Presley Gerber Passed Away

Getty

Presley sought help from the Resolutions Living facility in Santa Monica, which the Daily Mail reports was founded by Dr Reza Nabavi, who is also the clinical director. The facility’s website describes the residence as a “three-story luxury property” that features “breathtaking views of the ocean and city lights, while remaining nestled away in a safe and discrete neighborhood.”

It continues, “Our location allows residents to experience all that Santa Monica sober living has to offer while maintaining a sense of peace and serenity that only a loving, supportive home can provide.”

The mission statement also outlines the facility’s focus. “This co-ed home provides the structure, recreational opportunities, life skills, vocational coaching, accountability, and community necessary to support men and women in their journey to recovery from mental health, addiction, and co-occurring disorders,” it reads.

A neighbor of the property said the facility has “nice” houses, which they believe also include a pickleball court. “The guy who bought the property got it at a good price and then when the house next door went up for sale, he grabbed that one too. So now it’s two big houses next to each other. These are really nice houses,” the neighbor said. “I think he has at least seven beds in each house, if not more. He built a pickleball court in the second house, so now we hear the pickleball noise pretty much round the clock.”

Presley Gerber Discusses Mental Health Struggles

Getty

Presley was open about his mental health struggles and his substance abuse issues. In an appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast, he discussed why he was choosing to speak publicly. “Having struggled with mental health, depression, and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said, Men’s Journal reports.

“It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” he said of his mental health. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

Kaia Gerber Was So ‘Proud’ of Her Beloved Brother

Presley’s decision to open up about his struggles is something his family was reportedly very proud of. “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words,” the source told People. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

Another source shared details about Presley’s home life and his parents’ continued support. “This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” they said. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”