More Devastating Details Emerge About Presley Gerber’s Final Moments Before His Passing

More details are emerging about Presley Gerber’s final day as authorities continue investigating his death at a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility.

Presley, 27, reportedly appeared to be under the influence when he checked himself into the treatment center Saturday, September 19, one day before his death. Page Six reported that he “did not appear sober” when he arrived, citing information first reported by TMZ.

The only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died at the facility Sunday, September 20.

What Was Reported About Presley Gerber’s Arrival at Rehab?

Presley had voluntarily entered treatment the day before his death, according to Page Six. “He had not been doing well,” a source told the outlet.

The insider said Presley had struggled with self-esteem and accepting himself, but desperately wanted to overcome his addiction.

Despite “struggling with a lot of things,” the source said Presley “wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions.”

He was staying at Resolutions Living, a rehabilitation residence in Santa Monica, according to USA Today.

What Happened Before Presley Gerber’s Death?

Emergency crews were called to the facility Sunday morning. Page Six previously reported that 911 dispatch audio referenced both “cardiac arrest” and “overdose.”

A source at the scene told the outlet that police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded and remained there for about three hours.

The Santa Monica Police Department has said Presley’s death is being investigated as a suspected overdose, with no indication of foul playThe Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has not determined his official cause and manner of death

His official cause and manner of death have not been determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Presley’s family said in a statement shared by TMZ.

What Had Presley Gerber Said About His Mental Health?

Getty Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir”

Presley had spoken publicly about addiction and his mental health in the years before his death.

After taking a break from social media, he returned in November 2025 with an update about prioritizing his well-being. “I had to step back and take care of my own mental health for a bit,” he wrote.

“But I’m coming back soon — stronger, clearer, more intentional than ever,” Presley added.

He also launched a “Mental Health Mondays” series intended to encourage more honest conversations about struggles people often keep private.

The following month, Presley said he had been sober from alcohol for five months. He also discussed medications he said he was taking, including buprenorphine, ketamine,ne and Xanax for “really, really bad panic attacks.”

How Had Presley Gerber Spoken About Recovery?

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Presley had repeatedly expressed a desire to use his own experiences to help others facing similar struggles.

His posts about recovery became increasingly personal as he discussed therapy, addiction, and the work he was doing on his mental health.

Page Six reported that Presley had struggled with addiction and depression before entering treatment for what became his final stay. He is survived by Crawford, Rande and his sister, Kaia Gerber.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988.