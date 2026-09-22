Presley Gerber’s Ex Shares Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘You Deserved More Time’

Model and social media influencer Charlotte D’Alessio is mourning Presley Gerber, sharing a series of personal memories from their years together and saying she is angry that her former boyfriend did not get more time.

Charlotte, 28, posted several throwback photos and a video to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, one day after Presley died at age 27. The former couple dated for about two years after first being linked in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

What Did Charlotte D’Alessio Say About Presley Gerber?

“Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” Charlotte wrote. “You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry [about] this.”

Charlotte’s posts included a photo of the former couple together on a dock and another showing them spending time at home.

“Love u Pres,” she continued. “Up there, down here. Don’t ever doubt that. We all love you so much. I hope you can feel it.”

In another Story, Charlotte shared a video of Presley running outside with a small dog and wrote, “I will always remember you this way.”

The posts were Charlotte’s first public comments following his death.

What Is Known About Presley Gerber’s Death?

Presley died Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.

An autopsy was completed Monday, September 21. His cause and manner of death remain “deferred” while officials await additional testing.

The Santa Monica Police Department told the outlet that Presley’s death is being investigated as “a suspected overdose” and that there is “no indication of foul play.” The investigation remains ongoing.

Presley is survived by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and younger sister Kaia Gerber.

Getty

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a family representative told TMZ, which was the first outlet to break the news of his death.

What Had Presley Gerber Said About His Mental Health?

Presley had been public about his mental health and substance use struggles before his death.

During a 2023 appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast, he explained why he wanted to use his experiences to help others.

Play

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Presley said.

He added, “It’s a huge part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job and there’s so much to it. That’s what I really want to do — help people get out of whether you’re depressed [or] struggling with something that’s having a negative effect on your body. … What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, call or text 988 or contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).