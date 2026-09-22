Rita Wilson Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo: Photo

Rita Wilson gave fans an unexpected glimpse of her heavily tattooed side when she showed off a massive design covering much of her back.

The actress and singer shared the striking photo on Instagram Saturday, Sept. 19, while promoting her new song “Stranger With Age.”

Wilson Showed Off the Surprising Ink

In the image, Wilson’s back is covered by a large cross tattoo featuring an intricate design, while additional artwork is visible on her arm.

“STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age? STRANGER WITH AGE song is out everywhere,” Wilson captioned the post.

The body art quickly caught the attention of fans and some of Wilson’s famous friends, who reacted to the unexpected look in the comments.

Singer Jewel wrote, “Well go sis!” while Brandi Carlile commented, “What an absolute boss.” Jessica Simpson also left a simple message: “Beautiful.”

The cross stretches across much of Wilson’s back and incorporates detailed artwork throughout the design. Her upper arm also appears to feature a sun-like image with lettering underneath.

Wilson has not publicly explained the meaning behind the tattoos or confirmed whether the designs are permanent. It is also unclear exactly when the photo was taken, meaning the image does not necessarily show her current appearance.

The tattoos are a departure from the understated looks Wilson is often seen wearing on red carpets and at public appearances.

However, the singer has previously used her social media to share more personal glimpses of her life, including moments surrounding her music career.

Her new post also prompted comparisons to the body art of her son, Chet Hanks. Chet is known for having numerous tattoos across his arms and torso, including a large cross design that bears similarities to the one visible on his mother’s back.

Wilson’s arm also appears to feature a “Happy Birthday Chet” message, though it is unclear whether the lettering is part of a permanent tattoo, a temporary design or simply part of the artwork shown in the photo.

Wilson shares Chet with husband Tom Hanks. The couple also share another son named Truman Hanks. Wilson and Hanks have been married since 1988.

While the tattoo was the focus of much of the reaction to Wilson’s post, she used the caption to draw attention to her latest music.

Wilson Has Released Multiple Albums

“Stranger With Age” is the title track of Wilson’s latest release, continuing her work as a singer-songwriter alongside her long career in film and television. It was released on Sept. 18.

The song is featured on the deluxe version of her album Sound of a Woman.

The 69-year-old performer has released several albums over the years, including “AM/FM,” “Rita Wilson” and “Halfway to Home.” She has also performed at venues around the world while continuing to act and produce.

For now, Wilson has left fans with plenty of questions about the eye-catching artwork — including whether the enormous cross is actually permanent — while allowing the image to speak for itself.