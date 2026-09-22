Mel B, 51, Looks Super-Fit in Bikini Exercise Gear as She & Shirtless Husband, 38, ‘Work Up a Sweat’

Spice Girl alum and “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B, 51, is famous for wearing eye-catching leopard-print pieces; however, she just created a buzz among her admirers when she stepped out in chic body-baring workout wear (with animal-print nowhere in sight). On top of that, she was out with her husband, Rory McPhee, 38, who was also showing off his fit figure.

Mel & Rory Were Out for a Vigorous Morning Hike

On Friday, September 18, Just Jared shared three photos on Instagram that showed the couple getting in some exercise during a morning in Los Angeles. In the first shot, Rory can be seen wearing dark sunglasses, black shorts and no shirt, while he appeared to be carrying his phone and a water bottle.

Mel was walking ahead of him and slayed a pink bikini top, tiny matching bottoms and white running shoes. She was also wearing sleek sunglasses and was carrying a phone in her hand. Both husband and wife had earpieces in and were likely listening to music to help motivate them.

The second image focuses on Mel, and offered a glimpse of the tattoos on her toned stomach and super-long nails, while also showing that she was wearing her hair pulled back with a headband or clip. The third pic showed the pair keeping up their active pace.

In the caption of the post, Just Jared wrote, “Mel B & husband Rory Mcphee show off their fit physiques as they work up a sweat on a morning hike.”

The post prompted plenty of comments from social media users who were impressed by what they saw from the star and her hubby, with one person saying, “[S]he looks fabulous 👍”

“She looks incredible,” another fan wrote.

Someone else left a message, writing, “Dang! Girl is fitttt!”

Mel & Rory Recently Celebrated Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

Judging by the new pics of Mel and Rory during their hike, their relationship appears to be going strong while they also keep their bodies strong.

Mel, who was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, wasn’t interested in tying the knot again before she started dating Rory. However, after the singer and the hairdresser — who became “more and more important in [her] life” over time, according to People — were together for three years before they got engaged.

The two were then married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England, on July 5, 2025, before enjoying a second wedding at the luxury 5-star Selman Marrakech hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, a month later.

“I believe in love, and clearly the other two marriages turned out to be not love, from their angle,” Mel said, while referring to her prior relationships. She then addressed her romantic life now, saying, “So I feel like I’ve really missed out, and now I’ve got this opportunity to be properly in love with a really good guy who I know loves me for me, who’s known me before I was a Spice Girl, why wouldn’t I do that?”