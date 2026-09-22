Teresa Giudice, 54, Gives Rare Look at Herself Without Makeup Before Glam Transformation

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been serving glamorous looks since making her television debut, whether she’s showing off her latest fashion style or perfectly done makeup. The 54-year-old mother of four is hardly ever seen without her signature glam, whether she’s on camera or on the red carpet.

Fans were surprised to see the reality TV star reveal her completely makeup-free face in a playful transformation video with professional makeup artist Frank Reyna. The before-and-after clip caught fans’ attention as Giudice went from totally bare-faced to fully glammed up for the evening.

Teresa Giudice Goes Completely Makeup-Free Before Glam Makeover

Getty Teresa Giudice attends the TV Gold Podcast Launch with Jennifer Aydin on November 01, 2025 in Paramus, New Jersey.

Professional makeup artist Frank Reyna got the chance to work with OG Housewife Teresa Giudice on her glam, and the before-and-after transformation is truly stunning.

Bravo fans were shocked to see Giudice, 54, go completely bare-faced before Reyna worked his magic. In the clip, shared on his personal Instagram, Giudice, who had no makeup on, sits in his makeup chair wearing a comfortable black velour tracksuit with Reyna holding a makeup brush behind her. He then waves his hand in front of the camera, revealing not only her amazing makeup look, but her entire transformation, which saw the star wearing her hair in her signature long effortless waves and a showstopping metallic sequin dress.

Reyna’s makeup look featured a subtle smoky eye, rosy pink blush and a neutral lip, a combination Giudice is known for wearing. Reyna captioned his before-and-after transformation video, “@teresagiudice you’re an absolute dream my queen ✨💄🌹🫦.”

The makeup artist’s comment section was full of compliments as they were in awe of his work on the “Real Housewives” star. “So gorgggg!!! New Jersey QUEEN!!😍 You killed it!🔥,” a comment read. “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! Im cryingggg 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” another read.

Giudice Believes RHONJ Season 15 Will Be ‘Amazing’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is officially returning after a two-year hiatus; however, it will look a lot different. According to People, the only cast members returning are Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, with new cast members joining the New Jersey women.

And, thankfully, Giudice and the Gorga family have finally mended their relationships after a long-standing rift. In fact, while appearing in a confessional on the spinoff “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Giudice shared that season 15 will be an “amazing” one now that she and Gorga are on good terms.

“Melissa and I are in a good place, so I’m hoping Season 15 is gonna be an amazing season. I’m putting it out there in the universe,” she said per Daily Dish.

Speaking to People in August, Gorga noted that the cast finished filming the new season, stating, “We wrapped it with a bang. I had so much fun this season. The cast is so funny. I feel like there was a lot of stress, so you got to see our real personalities. It reminded me back in the beginning seasons, too, when we would just have a lot of fun and be goofy.”

Bravo has not yet announced an official release date for RHONJ season 15.