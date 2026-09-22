Sharna Burgess Reveals Brian Austin Green’s Unexpected DWTS Role

Sharna Burgess has returned to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom, but Brian Austin Green is making sure she has plenty of support behind the scenes.

Burgess is competing as a professional dancer for the first time since Season 30 in 2021, and her fiancé has taken on a number of small but meaningful tasks while she navigates early mornings, rehearsals and live shows.

According to what Burgess told Us Weekly, Green wakes up with her when her 5:30 a.m. alarm goes off and makes her coffee. He also has food ready for her and prepares Epsom salt baths when she gets home.

“He’s doing everything to hold it down at home and support,” Burgess said.

More on How Brian Austin Green Supports Her DWTS Comeback

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend The Hollywood Reporter and iHeartRadio’s Creators A-List Party at Delilah on October 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Burgess had plenty of praise for Green while discussing the role he has taken on during her return to the competition. “My guy, he’s an absolute legend,” she told Us Weekly.

Beyond the early-morning coffee and having food waiting for her, Burgess said Green prepares Epsom salt baths for her when she gets home and takes care of things at home while she’s working.

His support isn’t limited to what happens away from the ballroom. “He was here tonight supporting. He comes when he can,” Burgess said of Green attending the Season 35 premiere. “He’ll bring Zane when he can. He’s, just, my rock, and I’m so grateful for him.”

Burgess and Green share 4-year-old son Zane, whom they welcomed in June 2022. The support comes during a significant season for Burgess. She announced her return in August, marking her first time competing as a “DWTS” pro since 2021.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Share Their Own DWTS History

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with Grand Marshal Luke Wilson in Support of Marine Toys for Tots on November 30, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade)

Green has some firsthand knowledge of what Burgess’ “Dancing With the Stars” schedule demands.

In 2021, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor joined Season 30 as a celebrity contestant and was paired with Burgess, who was already his real-life girlfriend.

Their run lasted four weeks before Green and Burgess were eliminated during Disney Villains Night in October 2021. Season 30 ultimately became Burgess’ last competitive season before her current comeback.

She sat out Season 31 after welcoming Zane and later revealed that she wasn’t asked to return for Season 32. Although Burgess remained connected to the “DWTS” world, she didn’t return as a competing professional until Season 35.

That history gives Green a particularly relevant perspective on the demands Burgess is facing now. Five years after competing alongside her, he is supporting her return from outside the competition.

Sharna Burgess Returns to the Ballroom With Her Family Behind Her

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere: Night One” – The male celebrities take the ballroom floor, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) SHARNA BURGESS, TYLER CAMERON (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Burgess and Green’s relationship began before they ever competed together. The pair were introduced by their mutual business manager in 2020 and began dating that October, according to PEOPLE. They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021 before eventually becoming “DWTS” partners later that year.

Their family grew with Zane’s arrival in June 2022. Green proposed in July 2023, and the couple publicly announced their engagement that September. Now Burgess is back in the ballroom with former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron as her celebrity partner.

Their comeback season began with a tango to Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” which earned them 17 out of 30 during the Season 35 premiere. For Burgess, stepping onto the dance floor again brought back familiar feelings.

“It … feels, in many ways, like I never left,” she told Us Weekly. “Stepping back out onto this floor just feels comfortable and like home.”

This time, however, Green has a different role. Instead of standing beside Burgess as her celebrity dance partner, he’s helping from home and cheering from the audience, sometimes with their son beside him.