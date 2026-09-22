Jessica Lange Teases Mystery Character In AHS Season 13

Season 13 of FX’s “American Horror Story” premieres September 24, with Jessica Lange returning to the show for the first time in almost eight years. Ahead of the premiere, she is opening up about the Ryan Murphy-produced show and revealing that she plays a mystery character that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Jessica Lange Teases ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Getty Jessica Lange

Lange appeared on “Good Morning America” on September 22 to promote season 13 of “American Horror Story.” During the interview, the legendary actress was asked what brought her back to the show after so many years away and having previously claimed to be done with it.

She said, “Ryan [Murphy] came up with this concept of revisiting all our original characters.” After that, Lange explained that she appeared in the first four seasons of the show, meaning she had four characters to play: Constance Langdon, Sister Jude Martin, Fiona Goode, and Elsa Mars.

She continued, “I was able to recreate and revisit all four of these characters, so that was what kind of interested me to begin with. The actress added, “And also working with the same, we were like a repertory company; it was wonderful in that way,” before explaining that “we all worked together from one year to another in a different season, different story, different characters.”

However, Lange then confirmed that fans will see her play a different character. She teased, “So, it was really the idea of bringing those four characters back and one mystery character.”

After that, the hosts asked for clarification on the surprise character. Lange responded, “There is a fifth character, but I won’t say who that is, and I’d be curious if anybody can figure it out.”

Jessica Lange Discusses Favorite ‘American Horror Story’ Characters

Play

Later in the interview, Lange was asked about the character she was most excited to revisit for “American Horror Story” season 13. She first stated that Constance Langdon will be the character fans will see her play the most throughout the show, saying she was Murphy’s favorite of her four portrayals.

She then said, “The character that I really loved playing was Elsa from the fourth season.

The Legendary Actress Has A New Movie Coming Out

Getty Jessica Lange

Lange won a Tony Award for her role in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in 2016, playing the role of Mary Tyrone. After that, she filmed the movie version of the famous Eugene O’Neill play alongside Ed Harris in 2022.

Now, years later, according to Deadline, Quiver will release the movie on September 25 after a special screening on September 14 at Film at Lincoln Center. Lange spoke about the movie in her “Good Morning America” interview, revealing they “struggled” for six years to secure the financing required.

After that, she said, “It’s the third time I have played this character.” Notably, she first portrayed Mary Tyrone in a West End production of the play in 2000. According to her, “She is, to me, like the greatest character ever written.”

When asked about the movie, regarding whether it was a movie or a filmed version of the play, she said, “Well, it’s the play, but it’s been adapted for film.”