John Stamos Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Dave Coulier, ‘You’re My Hero, Buddy’

Some friendships were designed to stand the test of time. ’90s icons John Stamos and Dave Coulier have certainly built a relationship with one of the strongest foundations in the entertainment industry.

This year, Dave Coulier celebrated his 67th birthday surrounded by loved ones. Of course, his long-time friend, John Stamos, 63, was there to shower him with affection too.

After Coulier’s latest health battles, fans felt delighted to see the pair share such a beautiful bond. Check out the kind message and hilarious throwback photos Stamos shared of the pair.

John Stamos Gives Dave Coulier a Kind Birthday Shout-Out

“Full House” ended in 1995, but Dave Coulier and John Stamos’ friendship didn’t stop when the show did. The actors continued building their relationship and are still incredibly close decades later.

In honor of Coulier’s birthday on September 21, Stamos penned a touching social media post.

“Happy birthday to my brother Dave,” the actor began.

He attached several sweet photos of the duo throughout the years, including some from the “Full House” set. The late Bob Saget also appeared in multiple photos. It’s clear the trio had quite a history together.

“You’ve made me laugh for more years than either of us would like to admit, but watching you beat cancer not once, but twice, has given me a whole new reason to look up to you. Your strength, your heart, your humor, the way you’ve handled all of it… you’re my hero, buddy. I love you, Dave. So grateful you’re here. Happy birthday. I LOVE YOU,” Stamos added.

Everyone loved the throwback photos, especially the ones from the ’90s.

“The caption!! The pics!! This is so sweet, poopoo!!! ❤️❤️” Dave’s wife Melissa replied in the comments.

“It’s awesome they stayed close,” a fan added.

“Obsessed with this friendship! Happy Birthday Dave!” another chimed in.

Dave Coulier Received Tremendous Support During His Cancer Journey

In recent years, Dave Coulier has been transparent about his cancer journey. Thankfully, he’s now in remission. Even in the darkest chapters, he was able to lean on his dear friend.

“My crazy brother, John Stamos, decided when I was going through chemotherapy, I lost all my hair,” Coulier shared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” explaining that Stamos showed up to support him, sporting a bald cap of his own. The joke turned a frightening situation into something hilarious.

“He really has the biggest heart in the world, and he came and visited me, and you know, we laughed,” Coulier shared in the interview.

John Stamos later shared the photos on Instagram. The two friends posed together, proudly showing off their bald looks. In the last photo, Stamos and Melissa Coulier plant gentle kisses on Dave’s head.

From the moment Dave Coulier received his cancer diagnosis, John Stamos was ready to support him however possible.

“My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all,” John Stamos shared on Instagram in 2024.

Fans look forward to seeing John Stamos and Dave Coulier’s friendship grow as time goes on.