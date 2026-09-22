Wayne Brady’s Daughter Maile Earns Leading ‘Les Misérables’ Role

Performing runs in the family. Wayne Brady’s daughter, Maile Masako Brady, has earned a starring role in a stage production of “Les Misérables.”

The 23-year-old loves following in her famous father’s footsteps. On social media, fans can often spot her singing, dancing, and acting. Now that she’s entered adulthood, fans can expect to see her secure bigger and better roles.

This fall, Maile Masako Brady will star as Éponine in the Tony-winning musical.

Wayne Brady’s Daughter, Maile, Lands a Massive Stage Role

Wayne Brady’s daughter, Maile Masako, has decided to expand her entertainment career. After years of singing and songwriting, she’s over the moon about her starring role in “Les Misérables” this October.

“So grateful for the opportunity and experience❤️ Catch me as Éponine at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center @5startheatricals 10/9-10/18 and shout out ofc 🤎🤎@rebelcreativegroup X @themineagency” Maile captioned a new Instagram post. She attached her official headshot, looking incredibly professional and grown-up.

Brady’s production of “Les Misérables” runs from October 9-18 at the theater in Thousand Oaks. Overall, fans agreed that the 23-year-old will be excellent as Éponine.

“You’re PERFECT for this role ❤️” one fan sweetly wrote in the comments.

“LETS GO, MAILE!!!!! 👏👏👏👏🔥” another added.

Maile Brady already has an established presence in the performance space. Her song, “Anybody” is available to stream.

Landing a starring role in “Les Misérables” will only increase her star power moving forward. Fans can’t wait to see rehearsals and performance clips on social media.

The Blended Family Remains Incredibly Close

When Maile Masako Brady makes her “Les Mis” debut, she can expect an overwhelming outpouring of love and support. She comes from a blended family who will support wherever her career takes her.

Maile and her family starred in the short-lived reality show, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.” The show explored the dynamics of the blended family, including her parents’ strong friendship even after their 2008 divorce.

Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa were married from 1999 until 2008. They welcomed Maile in 2003. After they split, Taketa went on to build a life with dancer and choreographer, Jason Michael Fordham. They have one son together, Sundance-Isamu, born in 2021. Wayne Brady has also played an active role in his life too.

During “The Family Remix,” Wayne Brady revealed he had a son with an ex-girlfriend. The baby was named Val Henry, after Brady’s late grandmother, Valerie Petersen.

“When I first found out Tina was pregnant… Wow. I was floored,” the entertainer shared on the show. “It was not on my bingo card to be a 51-year-old dad.”

In honor of Father’s Day a few years ago, Brady shared several photos of all the children. He even included an adorable photo of Val and Sun hugging. Though the boys don’t share DNA, they’re being raised as brothers and will always have plenty of support.

As a proud father, Wayne Brady will undoubtedly be in attendance when Maile makes her “Les Misérables” debut. Fans look forward to seeing his review.