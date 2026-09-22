Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Bold New Hair While Promoting ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is starting her post-talk show chapter with a noticeably different look.

The Grammy winner stepped onto the Today set on Monday, September 21, with a chin-length bob, one of the shortest styles she has worn in years. The same day, Clarkson also appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, giving fans another look at the shorter style.

The appearance came less than a month after The Kelly Clarkson Show aired its final episode following seven seasons.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Cut Her Hair?

She did not explain what inspired the haircut during the interview, but she did talk about how different life feels now that she no longer has a daily daytime schedule. Her new bob falls just beyond her chin, a big change from the longer caramel-toned hair she wore during the finale of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, August 31.

The timing, however, comes as the singer is settling into a very different routine.

“It feels wild,” Clarkson told Today anchors Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. “I’ve never lived in New York without working 9 to 5. It’s such a fun city to live in. I’m mom-ing it. I’m taking my kids every day and picking them up.”

What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Life After Her Talk Show?

NBCUniversal Kelly Clarkson bob haircut

Clarkson said having more time with daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander has already made a difference.

River, 12, and Remington, 10, live with Clarkson in New York City. “We’re really honing in as a family,” she said. “It’s been really, really good for us.”

Clarkson also joked that she finally has time to enjoy the city without racing through a packed workday.

She told USA Today she can now “go get coffee and walk around” and spend more time handling school drop-offs and pickups herself.

When Did Fans First Notice Kelly Clarkson’s Short Hair?

The American Idol winner also performed for Coca-Cola employees and partners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, September 11.

Photos and videos from the event showed Clarkson in red pants and a sparkling Blondie T-shirt, with her usually longer hair falling in loose waves around her face.

Clarkson, 44, has experimented with shorter styles before, but the latest transformation immediately caught fans’ attention.

What Is Kelly Clarkson Doing After Ending Her Talk Show?

The lighter schedule is also giving Clarkson room to return to music. “It was really great having the talk show,” she told Today, as reported by E!News.

“But I did have to say no to quite a bit of music things. So, it’s been really cool, like, saying yes to Stagecoach and more festivals and getting back on those circuits that I wasn’t really able to do before.”

Clarkson is scheduled to perform at Stagecoach in April 2027.

Is Kelly Clarkson Back on ‘The Voice’?

Clarkson, 44, wore the softly waved bob with a side part while promoting the Season 30 premiere of The Voice.

Clarkson returned to The Voice for Season 30 alongside Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.