Legend Lionel Richie’s Kids Send Him Urgent Warning After Third Hospitalization

Lionel Richie’s children are concerned about their father’s health and want him to take a step back following his latest hospitalization.

“Lionel’s kids really want him to slow down. They’re concerned about him and worry that he’s pushing himself too hard, especially after everything that’s happened over the past few months,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

His Kids Want His to Slow Down

“Seeing him have these health scares is obviously scary for them,” the insider continued. “And they wish he would give himself more time to rest and just hit the pause button once in a while.”

The “American Idol” judge was recently hospitalized after experiencing another heart-related issue.

His representative said that Richie underwent a successful ablation procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib, an irregular heartbeat. He is recovering and is expected to take some time away from performing.

Richie’s latest health scare has also resulted in changes to his ongoing “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

His next three scheduled performances in San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, have been canceled as he takes time to recover.

An AFib ablation is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat certain abnormal heart rhythms.

During the procedure, doctors create small areas of scar tissue in the heart to interrupt faulty electrical signals that can cause an irregular heartbeat.

It’s His Third Time in the Hospital

The hospitalization marks another health setback for Richie during a busy touring year.

In late August, Richie checked himself into a St. Louis hospital after performing a concert.

He spent three days under medical care while doctors evaluated cardiac-related concerns. He had appeared to struggle toward the end of the performance and performed his final song, “All Night Long,” while seated.

The singer had also been hospitalized in June after becoming ill during a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota. Richie told the audience he felt “dizzy” and “strange” before cutting the performance short. Paramedics later transported him to a hospital by ambulance.

Richie later returned to the stage and continued his tour before his latest hospitalization. Earlier this month, he was also photographed out in Beverly Hills following his August hospital stay.

Richie shares three children. He and ex-wife Diane Alexander are parents to daughter Nicole and son Miles. He also shares daughter Sofia with ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie.

Nicole Richie has built a career as a television personality, actress and fashion designer, while Sofia Richie Grainge is a model and fashion personality. Miles Richie has also pursued work in music and entertainment.

The family’s concern comes as Richie continues a touring career that has spanned decades. The singer rose to fame as a member of the Commodores before launching a successful solo career.

His solo hits include “Hello,” “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Dancing on the Ceiling,” while his work with the Commodores produced songs including “Three Times a Lady” and “Easy.”

Despite the recent health issues, Richie has continued to make public appearances and has remained closely associated with his music career. For now, his tour schedule is being adjusted while he recovers from his latest heart procedure.