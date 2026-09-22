Simone Biles Robbed in Chicago as She Opens Up About the Three Masked Men

Simone Biles is revealing a frightening incident that happened at her Chicago home, where three masked men reportedly broke in and stole her Porsche.

The Olympic gold medalist and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant opened up about the incident Monday, Sept. 21, while getting ready to shop for a new car. Biles said the break-in happened during her final few months living in Chicago.

Biles Spills About the Incident

“I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche. Stole the GTS,” Biles said in a TikTok.

Although the Porsche was eventually recovered, Biles said she was heading out to purchase another vehicle.

She did not provide additional details about the break-in, instead suggesting that the full story would have to wait.

“That’s a story for another time,” Biles said.

The gymnast also joked that the number of unusual situations she finds herself in could provide plenty of material for a reality television series.

“The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity,” she said. “It’d be really easy for producers to just film regularly. That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman,” she added of the guard dog she shares with her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles discussed the incident while applying her makeup and preparing to leave to look at cars. She also addressed the outcome in the caption accompanying the video.

“yes we recovered the car, onto the next,” she wrote.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over the Scary Moment

The revelation quickly caught the attention of Biles’ followers, with several fans expressing disbelief that someone had stolen the Olympic champion’s vehicle.

“Somebody stole ur car!!! Wtffff,” one person commented.

Biles responded, “how rude & inconsiderate.”

Another follower said they wanted to hear the full story behind the theft, prompting Biles to tease that she would eventually share more.

The comments also sparked renewed calls for Biles to have her own reality show, with fans joking about what it could look like.

“I need a reality show about your life, Diva. Keeping Up with the Biles,” one person wrote.

Another fan said, “A TV show I would be LOCKED IN on,” while another commented, “10000% would watch a reality show about your life.”

Biles has frequently shared glimpses of her life away from gymnastics with her millions of followers, including moments with Owens and their pets.

The couple married in 2023 after first connecting on the dating app Raya in 2020.

Owens, who plays safety for the Indianapolis Colts, has also appeared in Biles’ social media posts throughout their relationship.

Biles has since continued balancing her personal life with her status as one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. She competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including three gold medals and one silver.

For now, Biles has a new car on her shopping list, but she has not revealed what vehicle she plans to buy next. As for the circumstances surrounding the Porsche theft, fans will apparently have to wait for the promised “story for another time.”