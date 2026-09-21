Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Winners Don’t Get Paid More Than Other Finalists

Bragging rights and the Mirrorball Trophy are the perks of winning a “Dancing with the Stars” season. Most reality competition shows give the winner a cash prize for their efforts, but that’s not the case for the dancing series.

A former pro explained why she’s happy that the winning dance partner isn’t paid more than other finalists.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Finalists Do the Same Work Therefore Get the Same Bonus

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A season of the competition lasts 12 weeks, and making it to the end is a huge feat. The professional dancers and their celebrity partners must earn high scores from the judges and more fan votes to stay safe.

Judges and fans aren’t always fair and have their favorites. But there is a good reason the winner’s popularity and skill don’t earn a higher paycheck than the other four finalists.

“There are bonuses that you get the longer you stay on the show,” former cast member and pro Lindsay Arnold explained on the “Trading Secrets” podcast in 2022. “So everyone who is in the finale is getting a bonus. All the pros are getting a bonus, but the winner doesn’t get any more than the other pros that are in the final, which I actually kind of appreciate because we all do the same work.”

Professional dancer might see a pay bump, gaining brand endorsements and other opportunities after winning the Mirrorball Trophy. “And that’s another driving force for wanting to make it further in the competition because the longer you make it in the competition, the longer your name is on television,” the season 25 winner said.

Witney Carson’s Brand Deals After Winning ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 34

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Robert Irwin and Witney Carson won season 34, which had high ratings. It was later nominated for an Emmy.

Since Carson, 32, won in December 2025, she shared many sponsored posts on Instagram. She partnered with Wild Refill, Kodiak Pancakes, ARMRA, Builders Protein, Dunkin, Bloom, Hydrojug, Gatorade, and Lysol.

The Latin and ballroom dancer also appeared on the competition’s spinoff “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” and “American Idol.” She returned for another shot at the trophy in season 35 with Guillermo Rodriguez of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The other finalists last season were Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa; Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten; Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy. Each couple performed three dances in the three-hour finale. Irwin, 22, was awarded opportunities for his performances and skill.

He hosted the spin-off “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.” The wildlife expert and Efron, 34, also returned for the after-party on the premiere night of season 35.

The professional dancers are generally paid for every week they appear on the show. They are no longer paid after they’re eliminated.

So the draw for professional dancers to reach the end is the weekly pay and the bonus for performing in the finale. The Mirrorball comes with TV show appearances, brand deals, and an invite for the following season.