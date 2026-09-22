Brooke Shields Shares Love for Her Hometown on National New York Day With Rare Throwback Photos

The beautiful Brooke Shields’ modeling career began before she turned a year old. She went on to gain notoriety as an adolescent for her leading role in Louis Malle’s controversial 1978 historical drama movie “Pretty Baby.”

Now 61, she is famous for appearing in the likes of 1980’s coming-of-age drama film “The Blue Lagoon,” for her recurring roles in “Friends” and Disney’s “Hannah Montana,” Hallmark’s “The Flower Shop Mysteries” and “When Calls the Heart,” and for appearing in the Lifetime movies “What Makes a Family” and “I Can Make You Love Me.”

All of the talent required for that was shaped and nurtured in a childhood spent in the iconic Big Apple, New York City.

Shields is an uncompromisingly proud New Yorker. She took to social media to share her love for the city on National New York Day.

Brooke Shields Lovingly Calls New York ‘The Greatest City’

Per National Day Calendar, Monday, September 21 was National New York Day.

Brooke Shields shared her post to celebrate the occasion with the 2.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of five photographs of Shields in the Big Apple. The first image shows Shields as a child, sitting on a skateboard and blowing a bubble gum bubble in front of the famous Washington Square Arch. In the second snap, young Shields is standing atop a skyscraper overlooking the city. The third shot is of Shields, her husband Chris Henchy, and their two children, with the Empire State Building behind them. The fourth picture is of a teenage Shields, on the streets of Manhattan, posing for a photoshoot. In the final photo, young Shields exits a bus in New York City while wearing a striking Big Apple sweater.

Her caption on the post reads, “There’s no place like home 🗽 Happy National New York day to the greatest city!! Thankful to be born and raised in Manhattan!”

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ iconic 2009 pop rap hit “Empire State of Mind” appropriately plays over the post.

Shields’ post is a lovely insight into her connection with New York City and a nostalgic look back at her life.

Naturally, her fans and followers loved it and flocked to the comments section to have their say on it.

Shields’ Fans Love Her ‘Stunning’ Pictures

Getty Brooke Shields.

The comments section of Brooke Shields’ post for National New York Day is teeming with messages from her fans and followers who loved her throwback pictures.

One of Shields’ followers commented, “Stunning Brooke. !!!! 😍😍😍😍”

Another follower wrote, “Manhattan’s grateful for you.”

Somebody else said, “There is nothing like a NYC moment with JAY-Z & Alicia Keys Empire State of Mind soundtrack.”

“You own NY,” proclaimed one Instagram user.

Someone else posted, “The Washington Square Park shot is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, one follower noted, “I had a huge girl crush, like millions others, on Brooke Shields in the 80s, would spent my allowance money on fashion magazines that had her cover on them and would buy anything that is related to her. ❤️”

Finally, another individual commented, “I could look at Brooke Shields in NYC 24/7. Just love NYC especially in the 80’s! One of the best eras!!!”

Shields’ National New York Day post certainly was fun to view. We hope she celebrated the occasion accordingly with her nearest and dearest.

Brooke Shields’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.