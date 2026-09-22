Bunnie Xo Says Dylan Wolf ‘Gave Me My Smile Back’ After Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie Xo is getting candid about what spending time with Dylan Wolf has meant to her.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the podcaster shared a new TikTok featuring the “Calabasas Confidential” star during his first visit to Waffle House. The outing quickly drew attention to the 22-year age gap between Bunnie, 46, and Wolf, 24, prompting her to respond.

“Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back,” Bunnie wrote in the comments, according to E! News.

“Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee,” she added.

What Bunnie Xo Has Said and What She Has Not

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bunnie Xo attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

While Bunnie has made it clear that she’s enjoying Wolf’s company, neither has publicly confirmed that they’re in a committed relationship.

Bunnie also liked a comment beneath the Waffle House video that read, “No one says she was marrying the guy. Let her have a good time,” according to Just Jared.

Her latest remarks are notable because they reveal something more personal about what Wolf’s company has meant to her. Still, Bunnie hasn’t publicly put a new label on their connection.

In fact, she was much more explicit about her relationship status when speculation surrounding the pair first began.

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Initially Downplayed Romance Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Dylan Wolf attends the Calabasas Confidential Tastemaker Dinner on June 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Talk about Bunnie and Wolf’s connection began over the Fourth of July weekend when they were spotted kissing at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville bar.

Days later, Wolf told TMZ that Bunnie was a “great friend” and said they were simply having fun in Nashville. He denied that they were an item at the time.

Bunnie offered a similarly casual description of her dating life. During an episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast that month, she said she was single and wasn’t dating Wolf or anyone else. Instead, she said she wanted to enjoy herself rather than immediately jump into another relationship.

The two didn’t disappear from each other’s lives after the kiss. TMZ photographed them spending time together again the following night.

More than two months later, they’re still appearing together publicly. While neither has confirmed that their connection has become a committed relationship, Bunnie’s latest description of Wolf as someone who “gave me my smile back” offers a more personal glimpse into what their time together has meant to her.

Bunnie Xo Is Embracing a New Chapter After Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie XO at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Bunnie’s time with Wolf comes months after the end of her nearly decade-long marriage to Jelly Roll.

The country singer filed for divorce on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences. Court documents listed May 9 as their separation date, according to ABC News.

Bunnie later revealed that communication problems had been building in their marriage and described a Mother’s Day argument that preceded the divorce filing. She said she told Jelly Roll during the disagreement to file for divorce, although she later made clear that she hadn’t expected him to follow through.

Despite ending their marriage, the former couple publicly maintained that they remained supportive of each other.

In June, Bunnie revealed that Jelly Roll had begun dating and said she was happy for him, even encouraging interested women to reach out to the country star.

Their divorce was finalized in July, about two months after Jelly Roll filed.

Bunnie appears to be taking a similarly open approach to her own post-divorce life. She and Wolf have continued spending time together publicly since their July kiss, but neither has announced that they’re officially a couple.

For now, Bunnie’s latest message is much simpler than a relationship announcement: she’s having fun, and she credits Wolf with helping bring her smile back.