Royal Drama Sees Prince Harry Out & About London Without Meghan Markle

Since their surprise return to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the headlines again. The latest royal drama sees the Duke of Sussex attending various events in London without the Duchess. On September 21, Harry attended the WellChild Awards, while Markle did not attend the event, which highlights the remarkable achievements of seriously ill young people. It further reveals the professionals that care for them and their families.

The Duchess of Sussex has not been seen at a public event since she and Prince Harry returned to the UK last month. That move came as a shock to many on both sides of the Atlantic six years after they departed from the prince’s home country. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and her acting career began at Northwestern University.

Recently, Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, with no sign of Meghan. In comments at the event, he described the last few weeks as “eventful.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Facing Obstacles

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan have faced several obstacles since their return to the UK last month, including the lack of police protection and royal security being the worst of them. The couple lost their taxpayer-funded security after leaving the UK in 2020 and their roles as senior royals. Now, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK, it is believed their security will be reviewed by British officials.

The couple moved to Montecito, California, in July 2020, an affluent seaside community around 100 miles from Los Angeles. The location is home to many celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe. At that time, Meghan reportedly said it was “liberating” to be able to share details of her life with the British royal family in an interview with Winfrey.

Recently, Prince Harry and Markle were forced to pull Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, from their new school after a few days, citing security concerns. This came after Markle’s phone number was leaked from a WhatsApp group created for parents.

Questions Arise From Earl Spencer’s New Book

The Duke also faced questions about the release of his uncle, Earl Spencer’s new book. In the book, Princess Diana’s brother made several staggering allegations against the monarchy. This claim follows the claim that King Charles told Spencer in 1997 that the world would quickly forget Diana after her death.

Spencer has recently accused King Charles of gaslighting him. Moreover, Diana’s brother also spoke out on the rift between Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, dubbing the tabloid reports on the couple “really unpleasant.”

What About Meghan Markle?

While Meghan has not accompanied Prince Harry at various events, the “Suits” alum has been spotted in the UK. As noted by Page Six, she was seen out and about with a fellow celebrity expat, Ellen DeGeneres, in a pub.

According to Page Six, the two friends were spotted in the Three Horseshoes pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, along with Ellen’s wife, Portia de Rossi. This outing marked the first time the Duchess of Sussex had been seen in public in August since their move to the UK, along with her husband, Prince Harry, and the two children.